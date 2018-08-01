Leave Umeh alone, Igbo group warns Okorocha

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

An Igbo political pressure group, Igbo Gadi Nma, on Tuesday, berated Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State over his recent alleged uncomplimentary statements against the senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Chief Victor Umeh.

Consequently, the group has asked the governor to face many troubles he had brought unto himself and leave Sen. Umeh, whom they described as a perfect example of an Igbo representative, alone.

In a statement signed by its National Secretary, Comrade Ikechukwu Ibekwe, and made available to Daily Sun, in Awka, the group said that having ridden on the back of Umeh to the Imo State government seat, Okorocha should learn to respect those that made him.

The statement read in part, “Igbo Ga Nma condemns the outburst of Gov Rochas Okorocha against the Senator victor Umeh.

“It is on record with overwhelming evidences that Gov. Rochas Okorocha rode through the back of Victor Umeh as the then National chairman of APGA to become the governor of Imo State.

“Governor Rochas Okorocha should leave Senator Victor Umeh alone. As a drowning man, Rochas Okorocha should leave APGA alone.

“That after our appraisals of the performances, grassroots commitments, youths/women empowerments and political stabilities of Igbo senators in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, we resolved that Sen. Chief Victor Umeh representing Anambra Central Senatorial District remains the best.

“Within the short period of stay in the upper chamber, he has distinguished himself eloquently in representation of Igbo interest.

“That other Igbo Senators and members of House of Representatives should imbibe and emulate the courageous spirit of indomitable figure like Senator Victor Umeh.”

The group also called on Igbo youths to refuse to be used as political thugs saying, “Igbo youths must reject every form of political thuggery and showmanship. Our youths must know that the future of Igbo land is in our hands.

“Eighty per cent of political office holders are periodic parasites in the lives of Igbo youths. The involvement of Igbo youths in defence of politician’s interest has wasted many lives of our youths.

“Our youths must align themselves with Igbo progressive leaders like Sen. Umeh.

“Igbo Gadi Nma advises Igbo governors to create enabling environment for empowerment of our millions of youths who has no meaningful means of livelihood.

“Our governors must establish mechanic village and technological research centers in their respective states for utilization of our youths talents.”