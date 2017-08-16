The Sun News
16th August 2017 - Former German President Horst Koehler, new UN envoy for Western Sahara
16th August 2017 - Iran dismisses U.S. criticism regarding religious freedom
16th August 2017 - PDP chairmanship: Babatope, others drum up support for Bode George
16th August 2017 - Village head, three others arrested for allegedly killing police inspector
16th August 2017 - Attacks on ‘Resume or Resign’ protesters height of dictatorship – Fayose
16th August 2017 - Herbalist strangles day-old baby in Katsina
16th August 2017 - Teachers boycott Edo Competency test
16th August 2017 - Kenya: Odinga to challenge Kenyatta’s victory in court
16th August 2017 - FG condemns Burkina Faso terrorist attack
16th August 2017 - World Wrestling Championships: Coach says hopeful on Nigeria’s chances
Leave sentiments, pray for Buhari – CAN President

Leave sentiments, pray for Buhari – CAN President

— 16th August 2017

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson Ayokunle, on Wednesday, said Nigerians should stop playing politics with the health of President Muhammadu Buhari, while urging Nigerians to leave sentiments apart, but pray for the ailing president.

Ayokunle who made the remark, in Lokoja, Kogi State.

“ Let us continue to pray for him, we don’t play with the life of a human being, and nobody wants to fall sick, so don’t let us continue to make politics out of sickness; let us continue to pray for him,” the CAN President said.

NAN reports that Ayokunle who visited the Kogi chapter of CAN, also cautioned those calling for the resignation of Buhari to be guided by the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

“The position of CAN is that, we should follow the constitution, we have the constitution to guide us, so whatever the constitution says let us follow it, we drew it ourselves so let us not break it,” he added.

The CAN president also spoke on the ongoing strike by university lecturers, urging them to dialogue with the Federal Government to quickly resolve the dispute.

“ I think this issue has been on ground for too long, let there be a parley between ASUU and government.

“ We are playing with the future of the younger generation, so let us show them love, don’t let us allow our children to grow up hating us, hating the nation.

“ Strike today strike tomorrow; I beg both parties to exercise patience, understanding and maturity.

“We know that the economy is going upside down, we believe that as we are praying for those managing the economy they will come out strong and be able to proffer solutions.”

Earlier, the state Chairman of CAN, Bishop John Ibenu said that the association had been working harmoniously with other religious groups to ensure peace in the state.

He also spoke on security challenge facing the state and appreciated the collaboration between the state government and security agencies to protect lives and property of residents.

Ibenu said CAN had been interfacing with the state government to ensure that workers were not treated unjustly over the just concluded staff verification.

The chairman briefed the CAN president on efforts being made to ensure smooth operation of the Christian Pilgrims Welfare Commission and other issues affecting Christians in the state. ( NAN)

1 Comment

  1. Aminu Baba 16th August 2017 at 11:48 pm
    Reply

    Sampson Ayokunle, I will remember that name for a long long time. Such a good man. He has hit the nail smack in the head! What break of fresh air from that perverted bigot called Ayo Oritsejafor

Former German President Horst Koehler, new UN envoy for Western Sahara

— 16th August 2017

Former German Head of State, Horst Koehler, was on Wednesday appointed UN envoy for Western Sahara. UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, appointed Koehler to succeed Christopher Ross of the United States who ended his term in the role at the end of April. Koehler brings more than 35 years of experience to the role, including…

  • Iran dismisses U.S. criticism regarding religious freedom

    — 16th August 2017

    Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday dismissed a recent annual report by the U.S. government on the lack of religious freedom in the Islamic republic. The Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Bahram Qasemi, said that the U.S. Department of State’s report was “unrealistic, baseless and biased’’. Qasemi also said that the document had been prepared to serve only…

  • PDP chairmanship: Babatope, others drum up support for Bode George

    — 16th August 2017

    A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ebenezer Babatope, on Wednesday beat the drum for the party’s erstwhile National Vice-Chairman (South), Chief Olabode George as the national chairman. Babatope told a news conference in Lagos that George was the “best man” that could pilot the affairs of the party “to a new and…

  • Village head, three others arrested for allegedly killing police inspector

    — 16th August 2017

    The police in Lagos have arrested a village head and three others at Oshoko in Ibeju-Lekki area of the state over the alleged murder of a police inspector. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, told journalists on Wednesday in Lagos that the homicide occurred in 2016. “On November 25, 2016, one Insp. Musa…

  • Attacks on ‘Resume or Resign’ protesters height of dictatorship – Fayose

    — 16th August 2017

    From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti Governor  Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has condemned the attacks on the ‘Resume or Resign’, protesters, describing it as ‘height of dictatorship and demonstration of intolerance to opposing views by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government’. The governor, who said he was particularly miffed by what he called ‘orchestrated attack on…

