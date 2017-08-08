The Sun News
Restructuring: Osinbajo makes u-turn, denies describing agitators as political jobbers
Wale Ojo for Dabyna's Cafe
Rangers 2017 convention, special one- Ejindu
Soldiers rescue suspected ritual killer from mob action
Take the fight to terrorist hideouts – Buratai charges troops
Zuma survives NO CONFIDENCE vote
BREAKING: EFCC recovers N329m from 9 oil marketers
Ozubulu: Ohanaeze seeks probe of church massacre 
South Africa: Zuma survives no-confidence vote
Kenya extends voting after floods in some areas
Home / Cover / National / Leave Buhari alone, he violated no law – Senate

Leave Buhari alone, he violated no law – Senate

— 8th August 2017

The Senate has cautioned the sponsors and participants in the protests by a coalition of civil society organizations,  operating under the aegis of #OurMumuDonDo, and demanding for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over his medical vacation in the United Kingdom to stop heating up the polity with their unreasonable demands.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, the Senate said the protesters were only creating unnecessary tension in the country and seeking to divert the attention of the Presidency from the economic and security issues which are being tackled with vigour.

The Senate noted that President Buhari had complied with the provisions of the nation’s grundnorm, the Constitution, which stipulated that he must handover to the Vice President and duly inform the two chambers of the legislature about his medical vacation.

“The President has broken no law and therefore we do not see any justification for this diversion and noise making. The sponsors are merely seeking cheap publicity at the expense of the peace of Nigeria. We, in the National Assembly,  are satisfied that there is no vacuum. The Federal Government is working. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is providing the required leadership. So, there is no reason for the protests.

“All Nigerians now should focus on praying for the safe return of the President. We in the Senate are happy about the report by the Governors and party leaders who recently visited President Buhari in London and we know he will soon return to continue to provide leadership to our people and the rest of Africa.

“We therefore call on the protesters to stop all these demonstrations and let their sense of patriotism overshadow the zeal for activism by joining other Nigerians to pray for the President, the acting President and Nigeria as a country at this critical period”, Abdullahi stated.

  1. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 8th August 2017 at 7:46 pm
    NIGERIANS, democractically have the fundamental human rights to demonstrate anytime that they think it necessary, and air their dissatisfactions about the NIGERIA Political leadership, including the Buhari’s administration!

    On the part of the said “Senate”, they are obviously unhonest and unrealistic, especially with some senseless and unreasonable statement!

    “Buhari has violated or broken no law”!

    Which law are you referring to: the Militariocratic or a Democractic law! Please, which of them?

    Democratically speaking, NIGERIANS have the democractic fundamental human rights to demand for the resignation of any person or persons, whether the elected or the appointed in NIGERIA Government, including Buhari and those in the National House of Assembly!

    Obviously, the said “Senate” have no moral right to speak in this matter, because they have jointly failed the Nigerians very woefully, especially on economy, among others!

    They are mainly after their own daily allowances and monthly millions of Naira takeaways, and nothing more!

    While several NIGERIANS are in severe poverty, unemployment, hunger and economic hardships, they are there talking senselessly, even as Senators?

    Yes, Buhari wrote to you, the House of the Assembly that his Vice-President will be acting, while he was away to attend to his health medically! No problem about that!

    No reasonable NIGERIAN does not want Buhari to give the needed medical attention to his health challenges, and receive necessary treatment!?

    But everything is obviously wrong with today’s NIGERIA and Nigerians’ economy under his administration, which requires his honest resignation, and allow his Vice-President, the Acting President, to rightly man the Presidency for the remaining less than two years, to see if God Almighty will use him to restore the NIGERIA and Nigerians’ critically challenged and stressed economy!

    This senseless politics of selfishness and self-centeredness by the Northern political cabals and their Southern useful political-slaves, must stop in NIGERIA!

Restructuring: Osinbajo makes u-turn, denies describing agitators as political jobbers

— 8th August 2017

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has denied describing those agitating for restructuring as political jobbers. Osinbajo had at the National Security summit organised last week by the Department of State Services, DSS said “Those that are calling for restructuring are looking for appointment. When they say they want restructuring what they mean…

  • Take the fight to terrorist hideouts – Buratai charges troops

    — 8th August 2017

    The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has again charged troops to move deep into the bushes to engage and clear remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists from the North-East region. “You must take this fight to their hideouts. You must go further, that should be the next state.’’ Buratai gave the charge on…

  • Zuma survives NO CONFIDENCE vote

    — 8th August 2017

    South Africa President Jacob Zuma cashed on the overwhelming majority of his African National Congress (ANC) to survive another major threat to his tumultuous tenure foot-printed by fraud and corruption allegations. Last year, South Africa Supreme Court ruled that Zuma was culpable in corruption allegation including he using public fund to built expansive private home….

  • BREAKING: EFCC recovers N329m from 9 oil marketers

    — 8th August 2017

      By Desmond Mgboh The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered N328,988,296.62 from nine major oil marketers between July 2016 sand 2017. At a press conference this afternoon in Kano, the Commission stated that another N349,818,411,556.36 irregular transactions embarked upon by these major oil companies with the connivance of the Nigeria National Petroleum…

  • Ozubulu: Ohanaeze seeks probe of church massacre 

    — 8th August 2017

    Describes killing  as  despicable and horrendous   Iheanacho Nwosu,Abuja  More condemnation Tuesday trailed Sunday massacre of innocent worshippers  at Ozubulu, Anambra State as Ohanaeze Ndigbo described the attack as mindless, horrendous and evil. President General of the body, Chief Nnia Nwodo    in a statement said the apex Igbo organization was shocked that such evil…

