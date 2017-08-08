Leave Buhari alone, he violated no law – Senate
The Senate has cautioned the sponsors and participants in the protests by a coalition of civil society organizations, operating under the aegis of #OurMumuDonDo, and demanding for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over his medical vacation in the United Kingdom to stop heating up the polity with their unreasonable demands.
In a statement signed by its spokesman, Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, the Senate said the protesters were only creating unnecessary tension in the country and seeking to divert the attention of the Presidency from the economic and security issues which are being tackled with vigour.
The Senate noted that President Buhari had complied with the provisions of the nation’s grundnorm, the Constitution, which stipulated that he must handover to the Vice President and duly inform the two chambers of the legislature about his medical vacation.
“The President has broken no law and therefore we do not see any justification for this diversion and noise making. The sponsors are merely seeking cheap publicity at the expense of the peace of Nigeria. We, in the National Assembly, are satisfied that there is no vacuum. The Federal Government is working. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is providing the required leadership. So, there is no reason for the protests.
“All Nigerians now should focus on praying for the safe return of the President. We in the Senate are happy about the report by the Governors and party leaders who recently visited President Buhari in London and we know he will soon return to continue to provide leadership to our people and the rest of Africa.
“We therefore call on the protesters to stop all these demonstrations and let their sense of patriotism overshadow the zeal for activism by joining other Nigerians to pray for the President, the acting President and Nigeria as a country at this critical period”, Abdullahi stated.
NIGERIANS, democractically have the fundamental human rights to demonstrate anytime that they think it necessary, and air their dissatisfactions about the NIGERIA Political leadership, including the Buhari’s administration!
On the part of the said “Senate”, they are obviously unhonest and unrealistic, especially with some senseless and unreasonable statement!
“Buhari has violated or broken no law”!
Which law are you referring to: the Militariocratic or a Democractic law! Please, which of them?
Democratically speaking, NIGERIANS have the democractic fundamental human rights to demand for the resignation of any person or persons, whether the elected or the appointed in NIGERIA Government, including Buhari and those in the National House of Assembly!
Obviously, the said “Senate” have no moral right to speak in this matter, because they have jointly failed the Nigerians very woefully, especially on economy, among others!
They are mainly after their own daily allowances and monthly millions of Naira takeaways, and nothing more!
While several NIGERIANS are in severe poverty, unemployment, hunger and economic hardships, they are there talking senselessly, even as Senators?
Yes, Buhari wrote to you, the House of the Assembly that his Vice-President will be acting, while he was away to attend to his health medically! No problem about that!
No reasonable NIGERIAN does not want Buhari to give the needed medical attention to his health challenges, and receive necessary treatment!?
But everything is obviously wrong with today’s NIGERIA and Nigerians’ economy under his administration, which requires his honest resignation, and allow his Vice-President, the Acting President, to rightly man the Presidency for the remaining less than two years, to see if God Almighty will use him to restore the NIGERIA and Nigerians’ critically challenged and stressed economy!
This senseless politics of selfishness and self-centeredness by the Northern political cabals and their Southern useful political-slaves, must stop in NIGERIA!