Home / National / Leave APC now, Dickson urge PDP defectors

Leave APC now, Dickson urge PDP defectors

— 7th March 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has, again, called on People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members that defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC) to leave the party because it has nothing to offer to them.

Governor Dickson stated this when receiving PDP returnees, led by Dr. Tarilah Tebepah, Mr. Gesiye Suwo, Ayiba Dubo and Jackson Suokiri at Government House, Yenagoa.

He urged the remaining members still in the APC to leave the party, saying nothing good can happen to them under the APC in the state led by former governor Timipre Sylva.

While accusing Sylva of promoting nepotism by appointing only his kinsmen and close relatives, he lamented the fate of those that worked and sweated for the party but “are completely abandoned or left to settle for crumbs”

The governor, who re-echoed his call on PDP members to close ranks and work together to brighten the prospects of the party ahead of the 2019 general elections, maintained that the PDP could not afford any distractions, especially now that it is in opposition but intensify efforts at clinching power at the centre.

He assured the returnees of their full integration into the party, stressing that he had forgiven all of the returnees whom he described as friends and brothers.

His words: “The PDP you left behind is not the same now. At that time we were in control of the Federal Government. But now, as you are all aware, we are in opposition. And, if we needed one another at that time, now that we are in opposition, hounded from all corners, this is the time we need ourselves more for the sake of our people, the Niger Delta and the Ijaw nation. We can’t afford any distractions.

“I don’t extend political fights beyond elections. All of you know if when we want to fight, we know how to fight politically.

“The reasons why I don’t fight political battles after elections, especially in our kind of our environment is because we don’t have people compared to other nationalities  and secondly because of the challenges of development with scarce resources are humongous. Instead of dissipating my energy on fights, once elections are over, I concentrate on development.”

In their separate remarks, the state Chairman of PDP, Mr. Cleopas Moses and Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Hon. Fyneman Wilson, described the return of the APC members back to the PDP, as homecoming and expressed the optimism that, their reintegration would add more colour and value to the party.

Moses said Sylva’s penchant for using and dumping people has become legendary, challenged anyone who has directly benefitted in any form of political patronage from him in the last two years other than his relatives to publicly state so.

