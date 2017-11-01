Leaked memo: Visibly angry Oyo-Ita confronts  Kyari

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

An angry Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, reacted in a very unusual manner at the Council Chambers apparently over her leaked memo to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Her reaction was witnessed by all those who were in the council chambers for the twin ceremony of the swearing-in of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the launch 2018 armed forces emblem and the council members who were seated for the Federal Executive Council meeting.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Chief of Staff to the President Abba Kyari were seen questioning Oyo-Ita, shortly before the commencement of the event which kicked off twin ceremony at 10:55am.

The shocking drama which lasted about 10 minutes, was witnessed by Senate President Bukola Saraki, House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Chief Justice of the federation, Walter Onnoghen, the Governor of Adamawa, Jibrila Bindo, APC National Chairman John Odigie-Oyegun, chief of defence staff, service chiefs, Inspector General of Police as well as heads of paramilitary service among others.

Oyo-Ita who is usually reserved and graceful was seen angrily gesticulating while trying to make her point in what was obviously a heated argument with Kyari.

The Head of Service went back to her seat and then rose again and headed straight to Osinbajo, who also engaged her in a tête-a-tete over the issue.

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, later joined the conversation after which the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation was seen calming the Head of Service.

She was later asked to return to her seat by the Deputy Chief of Staff Femi Ipaye, when it was now obvious all eyes were fixed on them.

A national daily had quoted Oyo-Ita, in the leaked memo, as saying that Buhari was aware of the reinstatement of the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Oyo-Ita was also quoted to have stated that she had warned the president against the controversial recall of the embattled former pension probe boss.

President Buhari ordered the immediate disengagement of former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, 24 hours after Minister of Interior, Lt Gen (retd) Abdulrahman Dambazau, admitted that Maina, was posted to the Ministry of Interior by the Office of the Head of Service on an Acting capacity to fill a vacancy created following the retirement of the Director heading the Human Resources Department in the Ministry.

Maina was in 2013 recommended for dismissal by the Federal Civil Service Commission following a recommendation by the Office of the Head of Service.

In 2012, Maina was accused of leading a massive pension fraud scheme amounting to more than N100 billion.

He was drafted by the Goodluck Jonathan administration in 2010 to sanitize a corrupt pension system.

Based on the allegation of corruption, Mr. Maina was invited by the Senate Joint Committee on Public Service and Establishment and State and Local Government Administration.