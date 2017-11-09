The Sun News
Latest
9th November 2017 - Leaked memo: Kyari, Oyo-Ita in warm embrace, reconcile at FEC
9th November 2017 - No more war with Presidency –Senate
9th November 2017 - Misau: Court summons Saraki, 8 others over IGP probe
9th November 2017 - Buhari orders Health minister to investigate Jigawa disease
9th November 2017 - We’ve recovered $3bn in 2 years –EFCC
9th November 2017 - Plateau attack: Tears, anguish as 9 victims are buried in mass grave
9th November 2017 - Italy arrests Libyan, Egyptian over deaths of 26 Nigerians at sea
9th November 2017 - FG kicks against Moody’s downgrade, says economy on course
9th November 2017 - JETRO, LCCI sign MoU on trade partnership
9th November 2017 - NAICOM moves headship of directorates, departments
Home / Cover / National / Leaked memo: Kyari, Oyo-Ita in warm embrace, reconcile at FEC

Leaked memo: Kyari, Oyo-Ita in warm embrace, reconcile at FEC

— 9th November 2017

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and  Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, have embarked on fence-mending as they embraced warmly and smiled to the camera, yesterday, shortly before commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, yesterday .

The new rapproachment was at the council chambers of the Presidential Villa.

Kyari and Oyo-Ita sit side by side during the council meeting.

Oyo-Ita stepped into the Council Chambers, went straight to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and exchanged pleasantries with him. She was all smiles when Kyari  walked in .

They embraced and were all smiles when the camera swooped in on them, while council members clapped and hailed them.

They were both congratulated by Osinbajo, the National Security Advisers (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi and the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Office, Dr. Habiba Lawal, who sat in for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Gida Muatapha, who was reportedly away on official assignment.

Oyo-Ita had, last Wednesday, reacted in a an unusual manner to Kyari. Her reaction was witnessed by all those who were in the council chambers for the twin ceremony of the swearing-in of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the launch 2018 armed forces emblem.

Osinbajo and Kyari were seen questioning Oyo-Ita, shortly before commencement of the event last week. The shocking drama lasted about 10 minutes

Oyo-Ita was seen angrily gesticulating while she tried to make her point in what was obviously a heated argument with Kyari. She later went back to her seat and then rose again and headed straight to Osinbajo, who also engaged her in discussion.

Monguno later joined the conversation after which Mustapha was seen calming Oyo-Ita. She later returned to her seat on the prompting of the Deputy Chief of Staff Femi Ipaye.

when it was now obvious all eyes were fixed on them. A national daily had quoted Oyo-Ita, in the leaked memo, as saying that Buhari was aware of the reinstatement of the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Oyo-Ita was also quoted to have stated that she had warned the president against the controversial recall of the embattled former pension boss.

President Buhari ordered the immediate disengagement of former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina, 24 hours after Minister of Interior, Lt Gen (retd) Abdulrahman Dambazau, admitted that Maina, was posted to the Ministry of Interior by the Office of the Head of Service on an Acting capacity to fill a vacancy created following the retirement of the Director heading the Human Resources Department in the Ministry.

Maina was in 2013 recommended for dismissal by the Federal Civil Service Commission following a recommendation by the Office of the Head of Service.

In 2012, Maina was accused of leading a massive pension fraud scheme amounting to more than N100 billion. 

He was drafted by the Goodluck Jonathan administration in 2010 to sanitize a corrupt pension system.

Based on the allegation of corruption, Mr. Maina was invited by the Senate Joint Committee on Public Service and Establishment and State and Local Government Administration.

The Press Secretary to the Minister of Interior, Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, in a statement exonerated the minister as having a hand in the controversial posting, saying Maina was posted few days ago to the Ministry of Interior by the Office of the Head of Service on an Acting capacity to fill a vacancy created following the retirement of the Director heading the Human Resources Department in the Ministry. 

Oyo-Ita, in compliance with President Buhari’s directive had submitted a report on Maina.

Post Views: 7
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Leaked memo: Kyari, Oyo-Ita in warm embrace, reconcile at FEC

— 9th November 2017

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja  President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and  Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, have embarked on fence-mending as they embraced warmly and smiled to the camera, yesterday, shortly before commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, yesterday . The new rapproachment was at the council…

  • No more war with Presidency –Senate

    — 9th November 2017

    From Fred Itua, Abuja  Two days after the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Gida Mustapha visited the National Assembly, to signpost a fresh breath to the relationship between the legislative and executive branches of government, Senate has reciprocated the gesture, when it sought his advice on the status of the board of…

  • Misau: Court summons Saraki, 8 others over IGP probe

    — 9th November 2017

    From Godwin Tsa, Abuja A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has ordered Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and eight others to appear before it and show reason why an order seeking to stop the the planned probe of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, will not be granted. This was the…

  • Buhari orders Health minister to investigate Jigawa disease

    — 9th November 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole to investigate reports of an ‘strange disease’ which killed 50 children in Jigawa State. Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, siad the president also directed the minister to deploy all necessary machinery…

  • We’ve recovered $3bn in 2 years –EFCC

    — 9th November 2017

    From James Ojo, Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has recovered N738.9 billion or $2.9 billion in less than two years. Acting EFCC chairman, Ibrahim  Magu disclosed this to a gathering of more than 100 participants at the ongoing Seventh Session of Conference of State Parties to the United Nations Convention Against…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share