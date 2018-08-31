Leah Sharibu’s rescue plea

It is six about months now and Leah Sharibu, the only Christian girl amongst the students of Government Girls’ Science School, Dapchi in Yobe State who were adopted by a faction of the Boko Haram terrorists, is yet to return home. In the interim, all kinds of conspiracy theories have gained ascendancy, making hope to give way to despair and even the possible fear of her death.

However, the recent video of her plea for rescue broadcast by an online news portal has left Nigerians with hoe of her rescue. The young schoolgirls were abducted from their dormitories and carted away to their abductors’ nefarious destinations without any detection or resistance whatsoever. The Dapchi abduction was executed almost the same way the over 200 schoolgirls were abducted from the Government Girls’ Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State. It was a big blow to the nation’s resolve to ensure security of lives and promote the girl-child education.

Now that a video of Miss Sharibu has surfaced from the blues in which she made a passionate plea to President Muhammadu Buhari and all concerned to come to her urgent rescue and help her regain her freedom, the Federal Government must do its best to rescue her. The picture of Sharibu in the video was heart-wrenching and depressing. The only glimmer of hope though, is that the video, has confirmed that she is still alive. Her parents have affirmed that the image seen in the video and the voice heard on it belong to their abducted daughter, Leah Sharibu.

The Presidency has revealed that government is, indeed, in the process of authenticating the video to conform that the person seen in it is Leah Sharibu. While we accept that the verification process is necessary, especially in dealing with the insurgents, we advise that government must not waste this latest window of opportunity to rescue the young girl and end the abduction saga.