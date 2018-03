The Federal Government of Nigeria reached a breakthrough in securing the release of the last of the abducted Dapchi Girls, Leah Sharibu, said the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris on Saturday in Maiduguri.

Islamist terror group Book Haram had reportedly held back on freeing Leah on account of her not renouncing her Christian faith.

The now freed girl is on her way to Dapchi, Yobe State, according to the Police IG on Saturday evening.

Idris had been paying a visit to Theatre Commander of the military counterinsurgency in the northeast Maj. Gen. Rogers Nicholas, saying that he “was to be in Dapchi as part of my on the spot assessment tour of deployment of personnel to schools around the northeast for enhanced Security.