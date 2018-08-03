Leadership not exclusive preserve of Nigerian men, says Mrs. Osinbajo

NAN

Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, says leadership is not the exclusive preserve of men, calling on Nigerians to support women with proven ability to govern the country.

Mrs. Osinbajo stated this at the 2018 Mothers’ Summit organised for women in Anambra State by the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, in Awka, on Friday.

She said that involvement of Nigerian women in politics was imperative in the light of strategic role of politicians in governance, saying “politics is central to education and destiny of our children.’’

She urged women to support the ambition of their fellow women, who possess ability to render meaningful service with integrity to the nation.

Also speaking, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Aisha Alhassan, stressed the significance of women participation in governance, saying nothing was abnormal about women playing politics.

“Outside this country, women who are in politics are doing so much in effective management of their countries because women have been noted to be multi-talented and capable of managing both the home and office,” she said.

Alhassan advised women to brace up to the challenges of modern politics, saying “if they suppress you the way they did to me in the past in Taraba still try again’’.

Obiano explained that the summit marked the commencement of the annual Women’s August meeting in the state, noting that it provided the opportunity for participants to brainstorm on topical issues.

The Keynote Speaker, Mr. Ekpoto Emmanuel, said development in Nigeria would require the involvement of women, who were ready to contribute their own quota to governance.

Emmanuel also emphasised unity of purpose among women participating in politics and other sectors of the economy, while expressing regret that women most of the time frustrated the efforts of other women in getting elected into public offices.

Commissioner for Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mezue, urged the participants to provide the required synergy to surmount their challenges at all levels.

Wives of the governors of Enugu, Mrs Monica Ugwuanyi and her Delta State counterpart, Mrs Edith Okowa attended the summit with the theme: “Sustaining Women’s Participation in Politics”.

Other dignitaries were Mrs. Bola Obasanjo, wife of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, first female governor of Anambra, Dame Virgy Etiaba and women leaders from 21 local government areas of the state.