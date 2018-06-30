Leadership lessons of a Rotarian

He was President of the Glamour Boys of Nigeria—a group of upwardly mobile young professionals who ruled the night and made waves at the old Niteshift Club in Ikeja, Lagos, where Ken-Caleb Olumese once held sway as a self-styled “Guv’nor.”

For a graduate of Industrial Mathematics who veered into sports writing, entertainment journalism and ended as public relations and marketing guru, Ehi Braimah, the founder of Neo Media & Marketing, has come a long way on the endless and tortuous journey to success. On July 6, he would be crowned as the 58th President of the Rotary Club of Lagos District 9110. I met him in his Adna Hotel in G.R.A. Ikeja where we chatted on leadership. From his life story, he offered tips to Nigerian youths on how to make it in this land brimming with opportunities.

IF we can imbibe the values of Rotary, it will help our country a lot, even in the professions, in business and community life. To grow leaders, Rotary is a very good platform for that. But there is a lot of training and teaching going on year after year basis to build leaders.

A leader, for me, should be able to create a vision, whether in business or in community life. Two, you need to get all your stakeholders to buy into that vision. If you don’t get their buy in, it would be difficult for you to succeed. The third critical thing I look for is that when success has been achieved, you should share it. There should be shared success. And these things have worked in many organisations.

IdidmyMBAbythewayin the University of Roehampton. I graduated January this year and was in London for our graduation. Leadership, particularly in the area of management, marketing and branding is something I am interested in. I am interested in how these big organisations succeeded, how they thrive, what are those things they do that make a difference? Ordinary coffee and you think of Starbucks. People never used to drink coffee. But it turned into a global brand.