Leadership in Nigeria: The Mandela option

GLOBAL analyses of contemporary African politics often portray Nigeria and South Africa as the two nations that should drive the continent’s future growth and set standards for its progressive socioeconomic development. This perception emanates from the nature of the historic and demographic benchmarks that have defined the national characters of both nations. Nigeria is the most populous black African nation and is thus the black race’s spiritual as well as geographic homeland. South Africa has evolved from being governed by the most tyrannical and racist system into an ideal model of democratic equity. At the same time, while Nigeria’s enormous wealth of resources, both human and natural, has always given the impression that the nation is poised for an economic take-off, South Africa’s advanced manufacturing and infrastructural endowment has ensured that it can provide economic benefits for some of its people that are well ahead of the normal expectations of most African nations. This dichotomy of expectations has now become the conventional criteria against which analytical comparisons and commentaries are made about public issues in both of these great nations.

Presumptions of the dysfunctional nature of Nigeria’s political realities have become commonplace in the utterances of most analysts who comment on the country’s affairs. One conclusion that has been repeated over and over again is the assertion that most of Nigeria’s problems are caused by deficient leadership. This statement has taken on the characteristic of a received truth. As a result, analysis of the political challenges faced by the nation often focuses on the character and personal objectives of individual leaders rather than on their credibility as representatives

of the public will. For example, in the 2015 presidential election, the coalition of forces opposing the continuation of nearly two decades’ rule by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demonised the nature and conduct of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan’s tenure as the first Head of State to have emerged from the southern minority ethnic bloc as the main tactic of its campaign strategy. The outcome of the election might in fact be said to have vindicated this tactic when Dr. Jonathan pre-empted the electoral commission and conceded defeat even before the official result was announced. The symbolic importance of that act will reverberate for a long time in the strategic annals of Nigerian politics.

By the same token, the example that was set by Nelson Mandela when he stepped down from his unassailable position as the first black President of South Africa in 1999 has become the bellwether of discussions and observations about that nation’s relevance in African affairs. The developments that surrounded the process of the Mandela withdrawal from active political participation were more complex and far- reaching than anything that has occurred in Nigeria’s leadership process so far. For example, the selection process that led to the succession in which the Deputy President Thabo Mbeki took over from “Madiba” was stringent and controlled within the African National Congress (ANC). While the respect and honour afforded the President did not prevent some elements in the party from making choices that were in opposition to his wishes, the eventual outcome reflected his desire to have the process seen to be transparent and popular. As a consequence, the establishment of a working force of effective and experienced leaders who can keep the flame of popular representative governance alive for the foreseeable future has turned out to be the greatest legacy of his decision to withdraw from power. The recent emergence of Cyril Ramaphosa as President of the ANC and the successor to Jacob Zuma as Head of State is regarded by many knowledgeable analysts as being a landmark of this legacy.