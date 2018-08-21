Leadership failure in Abia

Abia remains a state with huge potentials but has suffered due to poor visionary leadership.We need to rise up and take back our lost glory…

Chinedu O. Nwosu

Abia State is facing hard times. The economy is not doing well. Insecurity is on the rise. Restive activities of the youth have crippled certain segments of the society. There are troubles in the ruling political party. Amid all these, the current and immediate past Governors (Chief Okezie Ikpeazu and Chief T. A. Orji) are not making it any better for the people of the state. Their inadequacies shine through from terrible policies and programmes, insecurity, economic plan and a host of others.

When one weighs the accomplishments of Governor Orji Uzor Kalu who served as governor from 1999 to 2007, against the current happenings, one would shed tears. Beyond his exemplary leadership style, he enshrined the ethics of a noble statesman as the indigenes enjoyed the dividends of good leadership in all sectors: Education, Sports, Health, Labour, Security, etc. Kalu, popularly called OUK, is a foremost businessman who delved into politics to salvage his people and the fortune of the state from decadence after years of military rule. His success made it easy for the state to truly earn the appellation – God’s own state! But, with the current happenings in the state, one wonders if the title is still justifiable.

