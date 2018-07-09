The Sun News
Home / South-west Magazine / Leadership crisis: ANN BoT chair seeks court’s intervention
ANN

Leadership crisis: ANN BoT chair seeks court’s intervention

— 9th July 2018

Chairman of Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Mr. Adekoya Ademola, has approached a Federal High Court, Abuja, over alleged plan to remove him from office, without recourse to the party’s constitution.

Ademola, in a suit initiated before the court, is accusing the party’s interim chairman, Dr. Jay Samuels, of orchestrating his removal, contrary to Section 17 (6) of ANN’s constitution.

Those sued are ANN, Samuels and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the suit, Ademola is asking the court to determine whether Samuels has powers, as contained under Section 17 (6) of the party’s constitution, to remove him as the party’s BoT chair and replace him from the party he founded, without recourse to the constitution.

Specifically, he asked the court to determine whether Samuels and the party he founded had the powers to remove him as the BoT chair, as contained in the party’s constitution.

