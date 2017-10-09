The Sun News
Latest
9th October 2017 - LCCI targets 500,000 participants in 2017 LITF
9th October 2017 - How Kachikwu, Baru face-off I’ll impact oil industry
9th October 2017 - Maritime Academy: Stakeholders set agenda for Amaechi’s committee
9th October 2017 - Arms: Agents slam customs CG over plans to close border
9th October 2017 - Seme Customs intercepts waste disposal truck with 534 tyres, jeep
9th October 2017 - Tips to colour your first International flight
9th October 2017 - Dana Air supports 23rd Nigeria Economic Summit
9th October 2017 - 22 Nigerian accident investigators to be trained at NTSB
9th October 2017 - NNPC Gate: Kachikwu, Baru may face DSS, EFCC 
9th October 2017 - Monkey pox lands in A’Ibom
Home / Business / LCCI targets 500,000 participants in 2017 LITF

LCCI targets 500,000 participants in 2017 LITF

— 9th October 2017

Organizers of the 2017 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has said this year’s fair will attract over 500,000 participants as all arrangement has been made to host the annual event.
According the Chairman of Trade Promotion Board, Mr. Sola Oyetayo, the fair is aimed at supporting Nigeria’s quest to achieve a virile industrialised economy by providing a platform for the nation’s industrial, manufacturing, agriculture, solid minerals and service sectors.
Oyetayo, who stated this at the press briefing on forthcoming of the fair over the weekend in Lagos, said the theme of the fair “Promoting Industralisation for Economic Recovery and Sustainable Growth is apt and timely in the face of the current economic realities which underscores the need for diversification and inter-sectoral synergy.
He called on all industry players to support the efforts of the government in revamping and stabilsing the economy through the injection of capital into the economy to drive investment in agriculture, manufacturing, trade, services and technology.
He stated that the provision of enabling business environment, industrialisation is a major springboard to economic recovery and massive job creation.
“If government can vigorously pursue the noble path, it will no doubt result in sustainable growth desired for our increasing population. On our part we shall continue to use all avenue to support industrialization,” Oyetayo said .
He noted that the fair will provide a platform for industrial and service sectors to interact with relevant players in the Nigerian economy.
He stated that over 200 foreign exhibitors from than 15 countries ( China, Japan, Ecuador, Indonesia, Ghana, Egypt, Slovenia, Pakistan, Turkey, Cameroun, Kenya, Singapore, Jamaica, Republic of Benin,South Africa, including countries in the European Unio and the North America.
He said the fair will feature, international investment conference, business to business meeting, secondary school essay competition , business clinics,  Lagos creative industry fair  and special day for exhibitors.

 

Post Views: 10
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LCCI targets 500,000 participants in 2017 LITF

— 9th October 2017

Organizers of the 2017 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has said this year’s fair will attract over 500,000 participants as all arrangement has been made to host the annual event. According the Chairman of Trade Promotion Board, Mr. Sola Oyetayo, the fair is aimed at supporting Nigeria’s quest…

  • How Kachikwu, Baru face-off I’ll impact oil industry

    — 9th October 2017

    By Adewale Sanyaolu The recent face-off between the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Maikanti  Baru, may erode the gains recorded in the oil and gas sector in the last two years unless the Federal Government addresses the challenge…

  • Maritime Academy: Stakeholders set agenda for Amaechi’s committee

    — 9th October 2017

    Stories by  Isaac Anumihe Stakeholders in the maritime industry, at the weekend,  picked holes in the composition of the committee set up by the Federal Government to restructure and reposition the crisis-ridden Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, saying it runs counter to the International Labour Organisation’s  (ILO) recommendation. According to the President of  Merchant…

  • Arms: Agents slam customs CG over plans to close border

    — 9th October 2017

    Association of Nigeria Customs Licensed Agents (ANLCA) has slammed the Controller General of Customs (CGC), Colonel Hameed Ibrahim Ali, (retrd) for threatening to close the Nigerian land borders in the wake of the influx of arms into the country. Reacting to the threat, the Chairman of ANLCA, Seme chapter, Alhaji Lasisi Bisiriyu Fanu, argued that…

  • Seme Customs intercepts waste disposal truck with 534 tyres, jeep

    — 9th October 2017

    The Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service in its relentless fight against smuggling has uncovered a smuggled L450 Jeep that was disguised with posters of a deceased person (supposedly going for burial). Also, intercepted was  a waste disposal truck which on close examination  contained  534 pieces of used tyres concealed in the truck…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share