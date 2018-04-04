The Sun News
Latest
4th April 2018 - Lawyers, senior citizens raise the alarm over Ayade’s foreign trips
4th April 2018 - Gunmen kill 2, abduct traditional ruler in Rivers
4th April 2018 - Winnie Mandela: South Africa declares 10-day national mourning
4th April 2018 - Osinbajo to launch Economic Diplomacy Initiative tomorrow
4th April 2018 - Dutch lawyer becomes first person sentenced in Trump-Russia probe
4th April 2018 - Obiageli Precious 08167016049
4th April 2018 - Danjuma: Constitution guarantees self-defence –Nwabueze
4th April 2018 - Labour kicks against FG’s plan to reinstate suspended SEC DG
4th April 2018 - Equities open April bearish, as banks seek more collateral for loans
4th April 2018 - Construction work begins at $450m Tomaro Industrial Park
Home / National / Lawyers, senior citizens raise the alarm over Ayade’s foreign trips

Lawyers, senior citizens raise the alarm over Ayade’s foreign trips

— 4th April 2018

• Governor not missing –Aide

Judex Okoro, Calabar

Lawyers and some senior citizens in Cross River State have raised the alarm over the long absence of Governor Ben Ayade from the state since first week of March 2018, fuelling speculations about his state of health.

Daily Sun investigation revealed Ayade had embarked on frequent foreign trips ostensibly to source for investors since assumption of office about three years now.

These frequent trips attracted scathing criticisms from cross section of Cross River state indigenes, who felt the lawmakers are not doing enough to checkmate the activities of the executive arm.

They described as unconstitutional and unfortunate that the governor should travel out of the state without permission from the House of Assembly. Expressing their displeasure that the state governor has grossly violated the constitution of the Federal Republic by not writing to and obtaining permission from the Assembly each time he travels out, some lawyers blamed the Assembly and described it as “a place where anything goes.”

A constitutional lawyer, who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “I can tell that this is not the first time the governor has travelled outside the country without permission from the Assembly. There are procedures if the governor has to travel. The governor should have communicated to the speaker. I would not know if he complied with them this time, otherwise, it would be too wrong of him.

“Again, I blame the opposition parties which have failed in their responsibilities to check the excesses of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Imagine if President Muhammadu Buhari wants to travel, he communicates to the National Assembly and the media team issues press releases detailing presidency activities.”

Also speaking, Utum Eteng, a senior lawyer, said: “It is unconstitutional and unfortunate that the governor can behave as if nobody has seen the federal constitution.

“The Assembly has not done their work as it should be. They are more like a lame duck. They do not know their role. How can they keep quiet in the face of flagrant violation of the constitution. So much has gone wrong in the Cross River State Assembly.”

Lashing out at governor’s frequent trips, a senior citizen in the state, Chief Justine Agboor, said: “As the number one citizen of the state, his state of health should be of public knowledge. The people have the right to know where and when the governor goes. It is not legal, but moral right for the people to be kept abreast of what goes on or how their governor governs them.”

A community leader and public analyst in Obubra council, Madam Comfort Abeng, said: “Ayade has taken the state for granted too many times as the state’s resources wasted on these trips have not been justified.

In his reaction, Speaker John Gaul-Lebo, said: “The governor has not violated any constitutional provisions as he can only transmit to the House when he is going on annual leave or incapacitated.”

Also, Commissioner for Information, Mrs Rosemary Archibong, said: “It is wrong for the media to use the word whereabouts as if the governor was missing. The governor should be on his way back from his official trip to China and India where he signed  business memorandum of understanding (MoU) and attracted more investments to the state.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lawyers, senior citizens raise the alarm over Ayade’s foreign trips

— 4th April 2018

• Governor not missing –Aide Judex Okoro, Calabar Lawyers and some senior citizens in Cross River State have raised the alarm over the long absence of Governor Ben Ayade from the state since first week of March 2018, fuelling speculations about his state of health. Daily Sun investigation revealed Ayade had embarked on frequent foreign…

  • Gunmen kill 2, abduct traditional ruler in Rivers

    — 4th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt At least two persons have been killed and a community leader kidnapped by gunmen in Rundele community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.  Daily Sun gathered that two rival cult gangs operating within Mgbuelia village in Rundele had clashed, leaving two persons dead, following an argument during the grand…

  • Danjuma: Constitution guarantees self-defence –Nwabueze

    — 4th April 2018

    Romanus Okoye Elder statesman, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, has backed former minister of defence, General Theophilus Y. Danjuma’s call to Nigerians to defend themselves against alleged killer herdsmen. He reiterated that the 1999 Constitution (as amended), guarantees every Nigerian the option of self-defence; if provoked or attacked. Nwabueze also noted that the Federal Government’s failure to…

  • Labour kicks against FG’s plan to reinstate suspended SEC DG

    — 4th April 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola Organised Labour yesterday raised the alarm over plans by the Federal Government to reinstate the Director General, Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Mounir Gwarzo, currently on suspension for corruption charges. The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), in a statement on Tuesday, warned that reinstating the suspected Director General  will further dent…

  • Equities open April bearish, as banks seek more collateral for loans

    — 4th April 2018

    Chinwendu Obienyi Investor sentiments on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) strengthened into the first trading day of April and the beginning of the second quarter as financial markets across the country resumed from the Easter break. Accordingly, the Year-to-Date gain dropped to 6.83 per cent even as the All Share Index (ASI),…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share