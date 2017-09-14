Lawyers laud CAC’s reform initiatives

From Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has received accolades from lawyers on its reform initiatives on the ease of doing business at the 2017 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Lagos.

The registrar-general, Bello Mahmud, presenting the statutory report, stated that the commission has recorded milestones and landmarks in business registration in Nigeria, in line with global best practices.

He noted that the deployment of the user-friendly Company Registration Portal (CRP) afforded customers on-line and real-time access to the services of the CAC from the comfort of their offices and homes using different e-payment platforms. He disclosed that, to encourage the use of the CRP, the commission stopped manual submission of documents in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos and Enugu for new incorporation. He added that the commission was continually training customers on the use of the CRP. In this regard, the CAC maintained two stands for sensitisation, enquiries and complaints associated with the CRP at the NBA conference.

Mahmud also stated that the recent consolidation of new registration forms had significantly simplified and reduced the cost of company registration.

He explained that the Commission in a bid to accomplish seamless registration process introduced a new form CAC 1.1, which replaced the old forms 2, 3, 4 and 7.