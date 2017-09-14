The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2017 - Lawyers laud CAC’s reform initiatives
14th September 2017 - AfroBasket 2017: D’Tigers battle ready for Cameroon
14th September 2017 - Kuker mini tennis holds thrice a year
14th September 2017 - WAFU: Yusuf bullish ahead of Ghana WAFU Cup clash
14th September 2017 - Contractor confirms Enyimba’s return to Aba
14th September 2017 - Infantino writes Pinnick, congratulates Plateau United
14th September 2017 - Health workers threaten strike next week
14th September 2017 - ULC begins strike weekend
14th September 2017 - Protesters at Oando AGM not shareholders – ISAN boss
14th September 2017 - Aero floats AMO to cut cost of local aircraft maintenance
Home / National / Lawyers laud CAC’s reform initiatives

Lawyers laud CAC’s reform initiatives

— 14th September 2017

From Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

 

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has received accolades from lawyers on its reform initiatives on the ease of doing business at the 2017 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Lagos.

 The registrar-general, Bello Mahmud, presenting the statutory report, stated that the commission has recorded milestones and landmarks in business registration in Nigeria, in line with global best practices.

 He noted that the deployment of the user-friendly Company Registration Portal (CRP) afforded customers on-line and real-time access to the services of the CAC from the comfort of their offices and homes using different e-payment platforms. He disclosed that, to encourage the use of the CRP, the commission stopped manual submission of documents in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos and Enugu for new incorporation. He added that the commission was continually training customers on the use of the CRP. In this regard, the CAC maintained two stands for sensitisation, enquiries and complaints associated with the CRP at the NBA conference.

Mahmud also stated that the recent consolidation of new registration forms had significantly simplified and reduced the cost of company registration.

 He explained that the Commission in a bid to accomplish seamless registration process introduced a new form CAC 1.1, which replaced the old forms 2, 3, 4 and 7. 

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lawyers laud CAC’s reform initiatives

— 14th September 2017

From Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja   The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has received accolades from lawyers on its reform initiatives on the ease of doing business at the 2017 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Lagos.  The registrar-general, Bello Mahmud, presenting the statutory report, stated that the commission has recorded milestones and…

  • AfroBasket 2017: D’Tigers battle ready for Cameroon

    — 14th September 2017

    By Joe Apu Reigning AfroBasket champions Nigeria will today file out against Cameroon in the quarter final stage of the AfroBasket 2017 with an intent to pick a semi final ticket. Nigeria’s captain Ike Diogu will have to bring his experience of the AfroBasket to bear on a relatively new set of players as they…

  • Health workers threaten strike next week

    — 14th September 2017

    •Resident doctors’ meeting deadlocked The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Health Care Professionals  says it will begin a nationwide strike next week Wednesday. The unions said the planned action was due to the government’s failure to meet their demands and had issued a seven-day ultimatum to that effect. JOHESU National Chairman,…

  • ULC begins strike weekend

    — 14th September 2017

    …Warns Nigerians, no fuel, no electricity from Friday By Bimbola Oyesola Following the expiration of the ultimatum given to the Federal Government by the United Labour Congress (ULC) the Labour Centre yesterday said it has concluded plan to commence a nationwide strike this weekend. Speaking after its National Administrative Council (NAC) meeting in Lagos, the…

  • Protesters at Oando AGM not shareholders – ISAN boss

    — 14th September 2017

    National Coordinator of the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), Sir Sunday Nwosu, has stated that the protest that occurred outside the venue of Oando’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Ibom Hall, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Monday, September 11, 2017 was carried out by non-shareholders. The ISAN boss who attended the AGM alongside…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share