Other professionals may be looking at lawyers as privileged species, people that command respect, attract favour and are feared by rulers and the ruled alike, but, in every profession, there are hazards. And lawyers are not left out. So, when it comes to professional lamentations, lawyers can also file in their claims, enough to make others go for a thanksgiving.

Such lamentations were contained in a paper, “Lawyering in Nigeria: Contemporary Threats and the Attendant Consequences,” presented by Mr. Ekemini Udim as part of the 2018 Bar Week of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Uyo, Akwa Ibom, branch.

Udim, who started by saying, “if there are five highly cherished professions in the world, the legal profession is certainly one of the first three,” declared that the present set of lawyers were beneficiaries of the ingenuity of the founding fathers of the profession deeply entrenched in the entire federation of Nigeria.

But while enthusing about the nobility of the legal profession, Udim was quick to point to contemporary threats to lawyering in the country: “The truth is that, the legal profession has become an endangered species in Nigeria and the earlier we rise to the occasion to save our profession, the better for all of us and the better for our children who aspire to join us in the legal profession.”

He named the threats, 10 of them. While some were serious, other looked not too threatening. The police took the number one spot.