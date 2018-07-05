The Sun News
National
LAWYER

Lawyer slumps, dies during court session

— 5th July 2018

Okey Sampson, Aba

An Aba-based lawyer, identified as Obinna Onuoha, on Wednesday, slumped and died during a court session, at the High Court I in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

The lawyer was said to have slumped while cross-examining a Defence witness.

Daily Sun gathered that Onuoha died due to the impact of the fall as he was confirmed dead when he was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

However, a source close to the family said the lawyer died from a cardiac arrest, quoting a medical report.

The lawyer’s death, sources said caused pandemonium in court, as people who were at the courtroom scampered for safety, when the incident occurred.

A lawyer, who pleaded not to be mentioned, lamented the death of Onuoha whom, he said, could have been saved if there was any medical or para-medical staff around, to administer first aid treatment on the spot, when the incident happened.

“I don’t really know the man too well. But, I was told he is an Ngwa man. It is a pity that such a thing happened. It can happen to anyone. Lawyers are human beings after all.

“I suspect that it could be stress or something related to heart attack, which could have simply been dealt with if there were any medical personnel or even a para-medic around to attend to him.”

Chairman, Aba branch of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Bob Ogu, confirmed the incident on telephone and lamented the loss.

 

