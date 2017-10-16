The Sun News
Lawyer begs IGP to rein in of policemen to obey court orders

Lawyer begs IGP to rein in of policemen to obey court orders

— 16th October 2017

From: Romanus Okoye

A Lagos lawyer, Mr. Kayode Fasetire, has appealed to Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to call to order some of his officers who were allegedly being used to frustrate court orders in Lagos.

Kayode, who is counsel to Redorn Realtors Ltd, said his client obtained a court order for the possession of a property located at 31a & b Gafar Animashaun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos but that since they took possession some mobile policemen had been trying to illegally reinstate the former owner into the property.

Kayode said that his client bought the said property from Sterling Bank Plc in 2015 but that all their efforts to gain entry into the property had been continuously frustrated by mobile police officers on the orders of someone with the top echelons of the police force.

Narrating the circumstances surrounding the ownership of the building, Kayode said the former owners of the property Tonique Oil Services Ltd lost its ownership after failing to pay back a N2billion loan facility it secured from Sterling Bank Plc.

He said that his client subsequently decided to buy the said property which was on sale from Sterling Bank Plc at a cost agreed by both parties.

Kayode further noted that his client duly obtained a court order from a Lagos Magistrate Court for possession of the property which was served on the occupant.

“On 18 August 2017 we took possession of the property only for the Managing Director of Tonique Oil Service Ltd, Tony Adejuigbe to storm the property three days after with some policemen and some thugs.

“We reported the matter to Maroko Police station and he was

subsequently arrested but later released on bail.

“We were shocked when on Friday another set of Mobile police officers again storm the property. We have been unable to who sent them and what their mission is on the property. We believe someone high up in the police is using them to undermine the court orders.

“Currently some guards who were mandated to secure the building by my

client are being held hostage by the Mobile Policemen stationed in the building.

He appealed to the IG to urgently look into the matter to avoid break down of law and order.

