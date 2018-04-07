Lawmakers want end to Southern Kaduna killings

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Member representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency, Nicholas Garba and his counterpart from Jema’a in Kaduna State House of Assembly, Labari Shelley Tella, have made strong appeal to Kaduna State government and security agencies to end the killings in Southern part of the state.

The lawmakers, who were reacting separately over killing of two persons by gunmen in the early hours of Thursday at Asso village in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state said the attack was becoming one too many.

In a statement issued on Friday, Nicholas condemned in strong terms recent attacks in Asso village in the council, describing it as unfortunate.

According to him, “it was rather unfortunate that it was the third time that an attack would be carried out from the uncompleted Asso Bridge. This unfortunate incident is coming less than a week after the killings at Bakin Kogi in Kaninkon Chiefdom, where six persons were brutally murdered by unknown gunmen.

“That these attacks are being perpetrated in the absence of any provocation and despite the presence of security personnel within the vicinity, is an affirmation that a silent war has been declared on our communities by agents of darkness.

“Until the State government is able to fish out, expose and punish the perpetrators of these heinous crimes, these criminals would continue on their path of perfidy,” said Garba.

Similarly, Tella in an interview with newsmen on Friday lamented the spate of killings in his constituency recently, calling on concerned stakeholders to double their efforts in nipping the menace in the bud.

Recall that six persons were killed while four others were injured barely two weeks ago during an attack by gun at a mining site at Bakin Kogi village in the local government.

The legislator lamented the passive role especially by the state government despite the presence of security personnel within the vicinity, adding, “this was clear indication that the safety of lives of our people was no longer guaranteed.

“It is high time the security apparatus demonstrated it’s might at this highest face of provocation that has rendered our people sleepless nights and in a state of complete hopelessness in the state’s security,” Tella lamented.

He, however, urged the Military Joint Task Force, “Operation Safe Haven” in Jema’a local government to expedite action in fishing out perpetrators of the dastardly acts with a view to bringing them to book and increase the confidence of its capability in the affected people.