‘Lawmakers must tell Buhari the truth even if it costs them their jobs’

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Timi Frank has said federal lawmakers owe it as a duty to Nigerians to tell The President the truth about the economy.

The National Assembly is expected to resume plenary on Tuesday, September 20.

Frank insisted the National Assembly should not shy away from telling Buhari the “bitter truth” about the economy, even if it will cost some people their jobs.

In a statement issued on Thursday, in Abuja, Frank advised Senate and the House of Representatives to employ the services of experts to rescue the economy out of recession.

“I must, at this point in time, tell the NASS leadership not to shy away from telling the executive the bitter truth even if it will cost some ministers and managers of our economy their jobs for the sake of Nigerians and the betterment of our economy,” the statement read.

“In the light of this I want to support the promise made by the senate president recently that upon resumption, the national assembly will make tough recommendations to Mr. President. Nigerians are waiting.

“Senate and the House should employ the service of experts on what to do urgently to rescue the nation out of recession before it gets to depression, God forbid! Even our opposition lawmakers, at this point, should forget about their political affiliation and join hands with their leadership for the sake of Nigeria because (it is) Nigeria First.