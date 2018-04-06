The Sun News
Latest
6th April 2018 - Lawmakers call for an end to killings in Southern Kaduna
6th April 2018 - General Elections: Security agencies, INEC, parties parley for peace in Gombe
6th April 2018 - Ekiti 2018: SDP adopts ex-dep. gov. as consensus candidate
6th April 2018 - ERGP to create 570, 600 jobs, says Udoma
6th April 2018 - Melaye begs Supreme Court to stop INEC’s recall process
6th April 2018 - Orji Uzor Kalu visits Ooni of Ife amid cheer and goodwill
6th April 2018 - Army promotes 3,729 soldiers for fighting insurgency, others
6th April 2018 - UN chief congratulates Sierra Leone’s President Bio
6th April 2018 - ISIS ‘caliphate’ defeat very close, says U.S. Pentagon
6th April 2018 - South Africa: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
Home / National / Lawmakers call for an end to killings in Southern Kaduna

Lawmakers call for an end to killings in Southern Kaduna

— 6th April 2018

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Member representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency, Nicholas Garba and his counterpart from Jema’a in Kaduna State House of Assembly, Labari Shelley Tella, have made a strong appeal to the Kaduna State Government and security agents to end the killings in the southern part of the Nigerian state.

The lawmakers, who were reacting separately to the murders of two persons by gunmen in early hours of Thursday at Asso village in Jema’a Local Government Area of the northern state, said such attacks are becoming all too common.

In a statement issued Friday, Garba condemned in strong terms recent attacks in Asso village, describing it as “unfortunate”.

According to him, “it was rather unfortunate that it was the third time that an attack would be carried out from the uncompleted Asso bridge. This unfortunate incident is coming less than a week after the killings at Bakin Kogi in Kaninkon Chiefdom, where six persons were brutally murdered by unknown gunmen.

“That these attacks are being perpetrated in the absence of any provocation and despite the presence of security personnel within the vicinity, is an affirmation that a silent war has been declared on our communities by agents of darkness,” he said.

Garba warned also that: “Until the State Government is able to fish out, expose and punish the perpetrators of these heinous crimes, these criminals would continue on their path of perfidy.”

Similarly, Hon. Tella in an interview with newsmen on Friday lamented the spate of killings in his constituency recently, calling on concerned stakeholders to double their efforts at nipping the menace in the bud.

The lawmaker made his call barely two weeks after six persons were killed and four others injured during an attack by gunmen at a mining site at Bakin Kogi village.

The legislator lamented the passivity of security, including the State Government, in the face of these attacks, adding that “this was a clear indication that the safety of lives of our people was no longer guaranteed.

“It is high time the security aparatus demonstrated its might at this highest face of provocation that has rendered our people sleepless nights and in a state of complete hopelessness in the State’s security,” Tella lamented.

He urged the Military Joint Task Force “Operation Safe Haven” in Jema’a Local Government Area to expedite measures in figuring out the perpetrators of these murders so they can be brought to book. Saying that it would increase the confidence of the people in the capability of law enforcement in the state.

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lawmakers call for an end to killings in Southern Kaduna

— 6th April 2018

Sola Ojo, Kaduna Member representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency, Nicholas Garba and his counterpart from Jema’a in Kaduna State House of Assembly, Labari Shelley Tella, have made a strong appeal to the Kaduna State Government and security agents to end the killings in the southern part of the Nigerian state. The lawmakers, who were reacting separately…

  • General Elections: Security agencies, INEC, parties parley for peace in Gombe

    — 6th April 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe Ahead of activities leading up to the Nigerian General Elections of 2019, security agencies in Gombe State met with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and representatives of political parties towards sustaining peace in the state. The meeting, called at the instance of State Commissioner of Police Shina Olukolu, held on Friday…

  • Ekiti 2018: SDP adopts ex-dep. gov. as consensus candidate

    — 6th April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti As part of the ways to ward off internal crisis in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) that is fast becoming a potent force in Ekiti State, leadership of the party have adopted former Deputy Governor, Mr. Bisi Omoyeni as the consensus candidate of the party for the July 14 governorship election. They…

  • ERGP to create 570, 600 jobs, says Udoma

    — 6th April 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Minister of Budget and National planning, Sen Udoma Udo Udoma, yesterday, said the Economic and Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP), when completed would create 570,600 jobs. He also said that inter-agency bottlenecks, which is one of the cardinal objectives of the lab would be resolved. Udoma stated this at the Economic Recovery and…

  • RECALL Melaye

    Melaye begs Supreme Court to stop INEC’s recall process

    — 6th April 2018

    Sen. Dino Melaye, who represents Kogi West Senatorial District, has prayed the Supreme Court to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), from going ahead with the process for his recall. The embattled federal lawmaker, through his lead counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), raised seven grounds of appeal, where he urged the apex court to…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share