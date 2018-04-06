Lawmakers call for an end to killings in Southern Kaduna

Sola Ojo, Kaduna Member representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency, Nicholas Garba and his counterpart from Jema’a in Kaduna State House of Assembly, Labari Shelley Tella, have made a strong appeal to the Kaduna State Government and security agents to end the killings in the southern part of the Nigerian state. The lawmakers, who were reacting separately to the murders of two persons by gunmen in early hours of Thursday at Asso village in Jema’a Local Government Area of the northern state, said such attacks are becoming all too common.

In a statement issued Friday, Garba condemned in strong terms recent attacks in Asso village, describing it as “unfortunate”.

According to him, “it was rather unfortunate that it was the third time that an attack would be carried out from the uncompleted Asso bridge. This unfortunate incident is coming less than a week after the killings at Bakin Kogi in Kaninkon Chiefdom, where six persons were brutally murdered by unknown gunmen.

“That these attacks are being perpetrated in the absence of any provocation and despite the presence of security personnel within the vicinity, is an affirmation that a silent war has been declared on our communities by agents of darkness,” he said.

Garba warned also that: “Until the State Government is able to fish out, expose and punish the perpetrators of these heinous crimes, these criminals would continue on their path of perfidy.”

Similarly, Hon. Tella in an interview with newsmen on Friday lamented the spate of killings in his constituency recently, calling on concerned stakeholders to double their efforts at nipping the menace in the bud.

The lawmaker made his call barely two weeks after six persons were killed and four others injured during an attack by gunmen at a mining site at Bakin Kogi village.

The legislator lamented the passivity of security, including the State Government, in the face of these attacks, adding that “this was a clear indication that the safety of lives of our people was no longer guaranteed.

“It is high time the security aparatus demonstrated its might at this highest face of provocation that has rendered our people sleepless nights and in a state of complete hopelessness in the State’s security,” Tella lamented.

He urged the Military Joint Task Force “Operation Safe Haven” in Jema’a Local Government Area to expedite measures in figuring out the perpetrators of these murders so they can be brought to book. Saying that it would increase the confidence of the people in the capability of law enforcement in the state.