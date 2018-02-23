The Sun News
Latest
23rd February 2018 - …Lawmakers divided over his sack
23rd February 2018 - 2019: You’ve no powers to alter elections sequence, Jega, Falana tell Senate
23rd February 2018 - 8 APC govs to Buhari: Run in 2019
23rd February 2018 - APC reconciliation: Tinubu blasts Oyegun
23rd February 2018 - Yobe senators fight dirty over Dapchi school abduction
23rd February 2018 - The two warring forces in your mind
23rd February 2018 - 2019 Guber: Why Lagosians should vote PRP
23rd February 2018 - Competence, not federal character should drive appointments -Garba, presidential aspirant
23rd February 2018 - Obasanjo has not genuinely repented of his disobedience  –Taiwo, ex-wife
23rd February 2018 - Jonathan, IBB, Shagari absent at Council of State meeting
Home / Cover / National / …Lawmakers divided over his sack

…Lawmakers divided over his sack

— 23rd February 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja

The crisis rocking the Northern Senators’ Forum (NSF) resurfaced on the floor of the Senate, yesterday.

Senator Ali Wakil, who was absent when Abdullahi Adamu was sacked as NSF chairman at  Wednesday plenary, accused some of his northern colleagues of bypassing due process in his (Adamu) removal.

He called out Senate spokesman, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi and claimed that he led two other senators (Shehu Sani and Isah Hamman Misau) to the Senate Press Centre to brief newsmen on the issue.

“When the announcement was made, spokesman of the Senate led some senators to the press centre to make some of these bombastic statements. By this, I want to say that my privilege has been breached because my constituents and other concerned northerners have also expressed their disgust that why are we trying to destroy our leadership? I want Senate to take judicial note of what I am saying.”

Senate spokesman immediately reacted. Abdullahi said he did not speak on the issue when he addressed newsmen on Wednesday and explained further that he only spoke in Public Affairs.

Abdullahi said: “I need to react to what Wakil alleged. It is on record that whenever I address the media, I always go with some lawmakers. I did the same thing on Wednesday, when I addressed newsmen. I needed to set these records straight.”

Members of the forum had, in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, but read by his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, claimed that Adamu was sacked over mismanagement of funds of the forum.

The letter signed by he NSF Publicity Secretary, senator Dino Melaye, read: “This is to inform the Senate of the majority signatories of members of the Northern Senators Forum. We have removed Senator Abdullahi Adamu as chairman of the Northern Senators’ Forum for financial mismanagement and misadministration.

“We announce his replacement with Senator Aliyu Wamakko immediately. Find attached the names and signatories of members.”

Senator Shehu Sani, who spoke on behalf of northern senators, on Wednesday, further explained why Adamu was removed. He alleged Adamu mismanaged N70 million left in his care as NSF chairman .

Sani made a sarcastic statement when he alluded to monkeys invading Adamu’s farmhouse and carting away NSF’s N70 million.

He noted that the said amount was handed over to Adamu by the forum’s leadership of the Seventh Senate.

Sani claimed that northern lawmakers, not satisfied with the handling of the funds, decided to replace Adamu with Wammako.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

…Lawmakers divided over his sack

— 23rd February 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja The crisis rocking the Northern Senators’ Forum (NSF) resurfaced on the floor of the Senate, yesterday. Senator Ali Wakil, who was absent when Abdullahi Adamu was sacked as NSF chairman at  Wednesday plenary, accused some of his northern colleagues of bypassing due process in his (Adamu) removal. He called out Senate spokesman,…

  • 2019: You’ve no powers to alter elections sequence, Jega, Falana tell Senate

    — 23rd February 2018

    Chukwudi Nweje, with agency report Immediate past chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, have told the Senate it has no power to alter the order of election for 2019. Jega made his position known at an event organised by the Youth Initiative for…

  • 8 APC govs to Buhari: Run in 2019

    — 23rd February 2018

    • Give  me more time –President Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Eight All Progressives Congress (APC) governors told President Muhammadu Buhari, at a meeting convened at the Presidential Villa, yesterday, to throw his hat in the ring for a second term in 2019. Governors of Edo, Kogi, Kano, Kaduna, Imo, Bauchi, Jigawa and Ogun states were at…

  • APC reconciliation: Tinubu blasts Oyegun

    — 23rd February 2018

    •I’m studying the letter, will respond appropriately –National chair National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has accused National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, of sabotaging the party’s reconciliation process, TheCable reported yesterday. Tinubu, who forwarded a copy of his letter to Oyegun to President Muhammadu Buhari, his…

  • Yobe senators fight dirty over Dapchi school abduction

    — 23rd February 2018

    •Residents condemn govt action The three senators from Yobe, Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, Bukar Abba Ibrahim and Mohammed Hassan, yesterday, clashed at yesterday’s plenary, over Boko Haram’s  abduction of over 100 schoolgirls in Dapchi area of the state. They clashed when Ibrahim raised a point of order to draw the attention of his colleagues to…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share