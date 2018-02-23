…Lawmakers divided over his sack

Fred Itua, Abuja

The crisis rocking the Northern Senators’ Forum (NSF) resurfaced on the floor of the Senate, yesterday.

Senator Ali Wakil, who was absent when Abdullahi Adamu was sacked as NSF chairman at Wednesday plenary, accused some of his northern colleagues of bypassing due process in his (Adamu) removal.

He called out Senate spokesman, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi and claimed that he led two other senators (Shehu Sani and Isah Hamman Misau) to the Senate Press Centre to brief newsmen on the issue.

“When the announcement was made, spokesman of the Senate led some senators to the press centre to make some of these bombastic statements. By this, I want to say that my privilege has been breached because my constituents and other concerned northerners have also expressed their disgust that why are we trying to destroy our leadership? I want Senate to take judicial note of what I am saying.”

Senate spokesman immediately reacted. Abdullahi said he did not speak on the issue when he addressed newsmen on Wednesday and explained further that he only spoke in Public Affairs.

Abdullahi said: “I need to react to what Wakil alleged. It is on record that whenever I address the media, I always go with some lawmakers. I did the same thing on Wednesday, when I addressed newsmen. I needed to set these records straight.”

Members of the forum had, in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, but read by his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, claimed that Adamu was sacked over mismanagement of funds of the forum.

The letter signed by he NSF Publicity Secretary, senator Dino Melaye, read: “This is to inform the Senate of the majority signatories of members of the Northern Senators Forum. We have removed Senator Abdullahi Adamu as chairman of the Northern Senators’ Forum for financial mismanagement and misadministration.

“We announce his replacement with Senator Aliyu Wamakko immediately. Find attached the names and signatories of members.”

Senator Shehu Sani, who spoke on behalf of northern senators, on Wednesday, further explained why Adamu was removed. He alleged Adamu mismanaged N70 million left in his care as NSF chairman .

Sani made a sarcastic statement when he alluded to monkeys invading Adamu’s farmhouse and carting away NSF’s N70 million.

He noted that the said amount was handed over to Adamu by the forum’s leadership of the Seventh Senate.

Sani claimed that northern lawmakers, not satisfied with the handling of the funds, decided to replace Adamu with Wammako.