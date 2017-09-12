Lawmaker urges youths to participate in politics

By Glory Eze and Faith Eze

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Segun Olulade, has called for more active participation and representation of youths in Nigeria’s politics, to give the country a brighter future.

Olulade spoke at the 2017 Lagos State University Students Union (LASUSU) National Parliamentary Summit in Lagos. The summit was on “Restructuring Nigeria; The Role of Youths in National Rebirth.’’

He hailed the successes recorded by youths in sports, entertainment and banking, among other spheres as sign of their competence in endeavours, and that would not exempt politics.

According to him, if youths have excelled in such spheres of life, they can do sam in politics as well, if they have the right perception.

“Nigeria was birthed by leaders like Nnamdi Azikiwe, Ahmadu Bello, Obafemi Awolowo and others, but something has gone wrong along the line and that is why we are now talking of a rebirth, which means a restructuring,’’ he said.

The lawmaker said all that youths need is to commit themselves with the right concept and ideology, believe in themselves that nothing is impossible and then things would turn around.

Olulade said for the restructuring process to be achieved, Nigerian youths must comport themselves, register with political parties and obtain voter cards.

Mr. Afolabi Oke, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Global Infoswift Limited, also said that the role of Nigerian youths in policy formulation was too relevant to be neglected.

Oke said for youths to champion the restructuring process in Nigeria, they must develop their human capital by placing value on education and skill acquisition.

“Youths are the greatest asset Nigeria can ever have and they must rise up to make a change in the current social exotic problem inflicted on us by our leaders,’’ he said.

Also, Miss Adetola Kayode, broadcaster with the Lagos Television, also said there was a need for all political stakeholders, including the youth, to come together and discuss the future of Nigeria.

Kayode, who spoke on the “The Media and Restructuring Agenda,’’ said it was already getting late for Nigerian youths to champion the positive change in Nigeria politics, as their future started yesterday.

She said while the Nigerian media was setting pace and agenda for transformation in the political sphere, the youths who especially have access to the new media must do same by letting out their voice.

However, Dr Paul-Sewa Thovoethin, Sub-Dean, Social Science Faculty, LASU, called for re-orientation of Nigeria youths ideology towards politics to enable them champion true national re-birth .

Thovoethin said the re-orientation was essential because the attitude of an average Nigeria youths towards public office is that it is a place to ‘share national cake’.

“As the youths are clamouring for the implementation of the ‘not too young to run bill’ there is need for them to be re-orientated from a corrupt ideology.

“This is because the ambition of most Nigeria youths is how to get into power and steal from the government, which may even bring the country to its worst state than we have, “ he said.

The Sub-Dean said restructuring was important for more political stability in Nigeria because the structure of amalgamation of the country has a defect.