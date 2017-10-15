The Sun News
Latest
15th October 2017 - Lawmaker raises the alarm over deplorable conditions of federal roads in Ogun
15th October 2017 - Crocodile  Smile II: Stop militarizating Niger Delta  – PANDLEAF
15th October 2017 - State governments’ handling of LG allocations mistake – rights group
15th October 2017 - Russia 2018: Group applauds Dalung over Nigeria’s qualification
15th October 2017 - Bayelsa to stop salary of workers in payroll fraud
15th October 2017 - Gunmen kill 3 NDLEA officials in Kogi
15th October 2017 - State House clinic budget: Presidency says Buhari’s wife, daughter lied
15th October 2017 - Doc, what is this monkey-small-pox?
15th October 2017 - Corps member empowers Almajiris, prisoners in Kaduna
15th October 2017 - IPU President wants more focus on peaceful resolution of conflicts
Home / National / Lawmaker raises the alarm over deplorable conditions of federal roads in Ogun

Lawmaker raises the alarm over deplorable conditions of federal roads in Ogun

— 15th October 2017

 

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A lawmaker representing Ado-Odo/Ota 1 State Constituency at the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Aina Akinpelu, has raised the alarm over the deplorable conditions of some federal roads in the state, particularly, Lagos-Sango-Abeokuta Expressway.

Akinpelu, who stated that many lives had been lost and several property destroyed as a result of petrol tankers falling and exploding on the bad portions of the road, observed that palliative measures on the road could not work any longer.

He, therefore, said that the House had called on the state government to prevail on the federal government, on the need to start in earnest, the rehabilitation of federal highways in the state.

The lawmaker stated these in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, on Sunday in an interview with our correspondent.

Speaking further, Akinpelu, said apart from the Lagos-Abeokuta and Sango-Idiroko express roads, which were begging for urgent attention, the Sango-Ijoko-Akute-Alagbole road being constructed by the state government in the state constituency, other federal roads in the state required major intervention.

In this wise, he explained the House, through Resolution HR 138A/2017, had urged the Ogun State government to prevail on the federal government to fix important federal roads in the state and reimburse the funds expended by the state government to construct some federal roads in the state.

He added that though, he initiated the move for the resolution on the floor of the House with bad roads in his constituency in mind, other lawmakers joined him to include federal roads that needed serious attention in their respective constituencies, particularly Ilaro-Owode and Sagamu-Ogijo-Ikorodu roads.

“Many spots on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway are in a deplorable state, which of course have made things very difficult for the commuters and motorists. These spots are the Toll Gate area, the Sango Market area, Under Bridge, Joju junction, Oando Petrol Station junction, Owode-Ijako and Iyana Ilogbo, along Lagos-Abeokuta road. Then, when you come to Sango-Idiroko axis, you talk of Iyana Ota, Oju Ore, Fowobi Junction, General Hospital, Ota Junction as well as Ota High Court, Iyana Iyesi and the Bells area, within my own constituency.

“These have been giving my people sleepless nights and made business very difficult for them. Conveying goods and services have been a very arduous, and of course based on the complaints being made to me, I have to put across to the appropriate authorities as well.

“I want to tell you that on a particular spot around Owode-Ijako/Iyana Ilogbo portion of the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway, many lives had been lost, and property worth several millions of naira destroyed as a result of many petrol tankers falling and exploding on the road. Our people have been suffering on this road for the past six years, hence, it is high time lasting solution was found to the problems on the road”. The lawmaker explained.

Akinpelu, who pointed out that proper drainages must be constructed to drain the water from the road, maintained days of palliative measures by Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) were over and advocated for total rehabilitation of the expressway, which according to him, leads to the industrial hub of the state.

Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lawmaker raises the alarm over deplorable conditions of federal roads in Ogun

— 15th October 2017

  From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A lawmaker representing Ado-Odo/Ota 1 State Constituency at the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Aina Akinpelu, has raised the alarm over the deplorable conditions of some federal roads in the state, particularly, Lagos-Sango-Abeokuta Expressway. Akinpelu, who stated that many lives had been lost and several property destroyed as a…

  • Crocodile  Smile II: Stop militarizating Niger Delta  – PANDLEAF

    — 15th October 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Niger Delta Youth Leadership Forum (PANDLEAF) has  described the militarization of some regions of the nation by the federal government as unwarranted. PANDLEAF, which spoke in Port Harcourt, Sunday, after electing its national executives, added that the launch of Operation Crocodile Smile II in the Niger Delta does not tell…

  • State governments’ handling of LG allocations mistake – rights group

    — 15th October 2017

    Handing over local council allocations to state governments is a mistake, a human rights campaigner, Citizens Voice Development Initiative (CVDI), has said. The CVDI National Chairman, Chief Charles Okafor, made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. “The reason we have as much as 774 local governments is…

  • Bayelsa to stop salary of workers in payroll fraud

    — 15th October 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa state government is to stop the salaries of those indicted in the payroll fraud in the state. The governor, Henry Seriake Dickson as a first step to confront the problem had in a meeting with the Civil Service Reforms Committee directed the deputy governor, Rear Admiral John Gboribiogha Jonah…

  • Gunmen kill 3 NDLEA officials in Kogi

    — 15th October 2017

    From Emmanuel ADEYEMI, Lokoja It was a sad day for the Kogi State command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency as three of its operatives were on Friday evening killed by unknown gunmen. The operatives were manning a check point along Okene – Auchi road when the gunmen suddenly emerged and sprayed bullets on…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share