Ajeromi

Lawmaker flags-off roads rehabilitation in Ajeromi-Ifelodun

— 11th April 2018

Tony Udemba

Chairperson of House Committee on Diaspora Matters and member representing Ajeromi-Ifelodun federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Rita Odichimma Orji, has assured members of her constituency of her commitment towards developming the area.

Orji, who made the remarks when she flagged off the rehabilitation of roads in the area, solicited support in the task of making Ajegunle a modern city to the benefit of the  residents.

She said as a believer in democratic ideals and someone who  knows the challenges facing the community, she is determined to give back to the community in appreciation of their support during the 2015 general election. 

The lawmaker said the rehabilitation of John Okorie Street, Muiyibi Street and Kirikiri Road would transform the community and bring development closer to the people.

She said she facilitated the ongoing road repairs by Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) in order to fill the missing gap in governance by the local government, whose duty she said is to fix roads and put up basic amenities in the area. 

