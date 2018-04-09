Lawmaker commends FG for reintroducing History in school curriculum

A member of Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has commended Federal Government for the reintroduction of new history curriculum to primary and secondary schools in the country.

Hon. Oyintiloye, in an with the newsmen, on Sunday, in Osogbo, said that history as a subject was at the verge of neglect at both primary and secondary schools.

The lawmaker said that teaching of history was essential to a nation and its citizens.

Oyintiloye (APC-Obokun) , who noted that the reintroduction of history in schools was a good development, said that children needed to be taught history for them to be aware of their identity, connect with the past and placed the present into the perspective.

“I want to commend the the Minister of Education for inaugurating new curriculum for history in primary and secondary schools.

“No nation can develop without teaching his young ones history, history reflects the past and situates the present’

“Without historians, we would not know much about our past, our heroes, our ancestors, their heroic deeds or their epic mistakes.

“When pupils and students learn about the values that built the country they live in, the wars that were fought to protect certain ideals, the triumphs and failures of different leaders and societies, they become better for it. .

” They can better understand how their own society was shaped, and what role they should play.

” With a knowledge of history young people have the opportunity to learn from the tragic mistakes of past individuals and societies, and to prevent the same mistakes being made over again”

It will be recalled that Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, recently inaugurated the new curriculum for history and ordered its release to primary and secondary schools .

The curriculum is divided into three levels ; Primary 1 -3 ( lower basic) , Primary 4- 6 ( middle basic) and Junior Secondary School 1- 3 ( Upper basic)

Oyintiloye, who is the House Committee Chairman on Information and Strategy, said that the new history curriculum in schools would awoke the consciousness of Nigeria unity and progress in the minds of upcoming generations.