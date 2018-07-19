– The Sun News
WASTE CLEANUP

LAWMA, environmentalists, others combat waste in Nigeria

— 19th July 2018

“We are so delighted to have been a part of this project; the turnout was amazing and the waste from all locations run into tons for recycling…” – LAWMA

Zika Bobby

Celebrities and environmentalists have joined forces with Shoprite to hold a cleanup event, aimed at getting more people to collect refuse from Nigeria’s beaches, market places and waterways.

READ ALSO: Shoprite plans Africa’s biggest clean-up

Tagged: ‘Africa’s biggest Cleanup’, the event saw over 6,000 volunteers across Africa clean up their communities in more than 500 different events. Forty-five of these events were held across selected locations in Nigeria. The first of these events took place this weekend, in collaboration with Wecyclers, the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Visionscape, Kids Beach Garden, Sustainable Africa Waste Initiative, Pick That Trash and non-governmental organisations.

LAWMA’s General Manager, Segun Adeniji, who expressed joy at the success of the event, said: “We are so delighted to have been a part of this project; the turnout was amazing and the waste from all locations run into tons for recycling. We hope other organisations will take a leaf from this huge effort by Shoprite to keep our environment safer, in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, to reduce the impact of climate change on the environment.”

On her part, Founder of Kids Beach Garden, Doyinsola Ogunye, emphasised the fact that, “Shoprite is a market leader that has shown leadership, once again, with its commitment to not just sponsor such initiative but also get its staff to commit to community service.”

