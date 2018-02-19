The Sun News
Business / Lawanson seeks Lagosians' support on traffic law enforcement

Lawanson seeks Lagosians’ support on traffic law enforcement

— 19th February 2018

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oladipupo Lawanson, has appealed for citizens’ participation in the enforcement of the state’s traffic laws.

Making the appeal in a chat with newsmen on his vision for the transportation sector recently, the newly sworn Commissioner  remarked that since the citizens are partners in progress with the government, compliance with the provisions of the state’s traffic laws should also be of concern to them.

According to him, continual feedback from Lagosians is essential towards having gridlock-free traffic in the state.

Lawanson explained that the responsibility of the Ministry of Transportation as the section of government saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the obedience of all laws relating to the transport sector, programmes and policies of government on traffic matters can be better managed with the buy-in of her citizens.

The Commissioner observed further that the provisions of the Lagos State Road Traffic Law 2012, which came into effect on August 2, 2012, were being disobeyed with impunity by all and sundry, and warned that this would no longer be tolerated.

In another development, the commissioner has emphasised the need for a sustained and mutually beneficial relationship between the academia and the government.

The Commissioner spoke during a courtesy call on him by a delegation from the Department of Urban and Regional Planning of the University of Lagos.

