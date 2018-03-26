Lawal’s death painful, says Buhari

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as ‘painful’, the death of Dr. Hassan Lawal, a former Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said this in his condolence message to the Lawal family as well as the Government and people of Nasarawa State.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari, who was represented at the burial of Dr. Lawal by a delegation led by the Minister of State for Environment, Mallam Ibrahim Jibril, described the demise of “the strong political ally” as painful.

He noted that the statesman, who at various times served the nation as minister of works and housing, minister of labour and productivity and health minister, was a strong pillar of support in Nasarawa State and the North Central geopolitical zone as a whole.

“I was shocked to hear of the passing of Dr. Lawal. He will be missed by thousands of people whom he had assisted in one way or the other. His role in politics and the development of his community, State and nation will remain an inspiration for other political actors. My condolences to his family, close associates and the people of Nasarawa State,” he said.

The Presidential delegation to the burial included Sarki Abba and Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistants and Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, the State Chief of Protocol.

Governor Umaru Tanko Almakura of Nassarawa State, who received the government delegation at the palace of the Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa thanked President Buhari for sharing this moment of grief with the people of the State.