Acting President Yemi Osinbajo was not done with disgraced Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura with his removal.

Daily Sun also gathered that Daura was also arrested shortly after news of his sack got to him.

Daily Sun gathered that Daura was arrested by a combined team of the Police and the Special Anti-Robbery squad (SARS).

He is reportedly being detained at the SARS headquarters.

Details later…