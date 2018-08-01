Femi Osofisan’s play Morountodun portrays the Nigerian police in a double hue. First, in an act of mistaken identity, a deputy superintendent of police, Mr. Salami arrives at the scene of a riot meant to disrupt a play and attempts to arrest the director who had invited him and his men. Immediately Salami realizes that it is Titubi, the spoilt and ebullient daughter of Alhaja Kabirat who brought rioters to disrupt the play which sought to lampoon her class, he wastes no time to handcuff her in spite of all the stale liturgies of threat which the rich or those who pretend to be rich always echo at the slightest provocation, “do you know who I am? I will deal with you seriously” and other such offensive shibboleths that spew from the lips of the irreverent class. Salami, the police superintendent dares Titubi and her threats, arrests her and urges the director to continue the play.

Secondly, the same Salami, in a lightning-swift, hatches a plan to infiltrate the camp of the peasants with Titubi’s connivance in order to arrest Marshal, their leader. In this way, Osofisan highlights the dilemma that confronts the police in the discharge of their duties. While they show a connate awareness of the predicaments that confront the populace, they also easily become instruments in the hands of the rich to intimidate the same populace.

Indeed, it will be safe to say that the police presented in Osofisan’s play and the police in contemporary Nigeria are apparently the same. On a daily basis, the police are torn between two loyalties, serving the downtrodden and protecting them on one hand and serving the rich and protecting them on another hand. In a bid to satisfy both classes, the police are abased and ridiculed by the public at the slightest opportunity. While the downtrodden lash out at the police with hate, the rich who use them as domestic instruments also berate them with gusto. Where then should the Nigerian police turn to?

Given the security situation in the country, the argument over the performance and response level of the police has become very intense. Some people are of the opinion that the police are heavily challenged in their primary responsibilities to maintain law and order, other people believe that the police, in spite of all the challenges that confront them have done supremely well in securing lives and protecting the populace. While the former group insists that the Nigerian police are the most complicated bastion of law enforcement agents, the latter group posit that the police have done excellently well even though they rank third as the least equipped force in the world. Anyone who has been maltreated, illegally arrested, harassed and brutalized by the police will certainly jump to conclude that the police are evil. On the other hand, anyone who has been rescued by the police from armed bandits, anyone whose life has been saved by the police will obviously jump to their defence and argue that they are angels sent from heaven. Intriguingly, those who belong to the former category are more vocal than those who belong to the latter category.