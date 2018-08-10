LAUTECH: Zonal ASUU urges Oyo, Osun to end ‘impasse’ at varsity— 10th August 2018
Laide Raheem, Abeokuta
The Lagos Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Friday, called on to the governments of Oyo and Osun states to work out modalities to end the “impasse” at the jointly owned Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State.
The Zonal Coordinator of the Union, Prof. Olusoji Sowand, made the call while addressing the press at the ASUU Secretariat, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).
Sowande said it is high time the two governors came together and fashion out ways on how to properly fund the university, which he said has potentials of being the best university in Nigeria.
He posited that for proper funding of the university and solution to the lingering crisis, one state should own the citadel of learning.
He further ascribed bad politics as factor responsible for the ownership crisis ravaging the smooth administration of the university, noting the union should not be blamed for further disruption of academics and other activities at LAUTECH after the expiration two weeks warning strike.
Sowande, however, called on members of public, prominent and well meaning indigenes of the two states, to prevail on the governments of Oyo and Osun to improve on the institution’s funding.
According to him, the non-release of the report of Visitation Panel chaired by Wole Olaonipekun, SAN, set up to recommend lasting solutions for resolving the recurrent funding crisis in the university “shows that the owner state governments are not interested in permanently resolving the crisis”.
Sowande disclosed that during ASUU’s delegation visit to the institution, there was high tension in the school, adding “the girls were going into prostitution and the boys engaging into unspeakable things”
He remarked that the already precarious situation was exacerbated as the Governing-Council of the university, recently approved increase in tuition fees N200,000 minimum and N300,000 maximum.
The action, according him, “was provocative and clearly shows lack of sensitivity to the plight of the poor and struggling students of LAUTECH”.
“One would expect that the funding of this university would improve to forestall the reoccurrence of such avoidable long strike action. Breach of the MoU is evidenced by continuous infrastructural decay, unpaid salary arrears of ten months, irregular cum dwindling payment of monthly salary since May 2018, nonpayment of four years promotion arrears (2014,2015,2016 and 2017) and non payment of Earned Academic Allowance (EAA)”. Sowande stated.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
LAUTECH ASUU begins warning strike over 10 months salary arrears8th August 2018
-
2009 pact: ASUU withdraws from ongoing renegotiation with FG8th August 2018
-
Buhari assures end to incessant strikes in varsities12th May 2018
Latest
What agitators must do to actualise Biafra – Pastor Onuoha— 10th August 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba Pastor Olisadebelum Onuoha of Jehovah’s World Ministerial Outreach has urged agitators for the independent nation of Biafra to wait for the appointed time ordained by God for the actualisation of the mission. He said the supremacy war between the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ohaneze Ndigbo and Movement for the Actualisation of…
-
LAUTECH: Zonal ASUU urges Oyo, Osun to end ‘impasse’ at varsity— 10th August 2018
Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Lagos Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Friday, called on to the governments of Oyo and Osun states to work out modalities to end the “impasse” at the jointly owned Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State. The Zonal Coordinator of the Union, Prof. Olusoji…
-
Ex-Rep, Osahon denies defection story— 10th August 2018
Tony Osauzo, Benin Less than 24 hours after members of a group which styled itself ‘Kwankwasiyya Movement’ defected from the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress to the PDP, a former member of the House of Representatives, Engr. Isaac Osahon who was listed among the defectors,on Friday, debunked the claim, saying he…
-
Eid-el-Kabir: Don’t increase rams’ prices, cleric urges traders— 10th August 2018
NAN The Chief Imam of Area 10 Jumma’ah Mosque in Abuja, Sheikh Yahya Al-Yolawi, on Friday advised traders against increasing the prices of rams and foodstuffs ahead of preparations for the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the country. Al-Yolawi gave the advice while delivering his Jumma’at sermon entitled, “First 10 days of Zhul-Hijja” (12th month in…
-
Former NTA newscaster joins Benue governorship race— 10th August 2018
NAN Dr. Sam Abah, a former newscaster with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), on Friday joined the race for the Benue governorship seat in the 2019 general elections. Abah, who also worked with the Adamawa State Radio Corporation, is seeking the seat on the platform of the United Progressives Party (UPP). Speaking to the News…
-
Entertainment
I’ve never dated anyone all my life – Amara Maduka, actress— 5th August 2018
I’m Amara Maduka, from Anambra State. I’m from a family of three. I’m the first daughter and second child. I’m an actor, writer and aspiring producer. Rita Okoye Chubby actress, Amara Maduka, is gradually becoming one of the most sought after in the movie industry. In this interview, the Anambra State-born role interpreter speaks on…
South-West Report
Colours of Obatala: The Yoruba god of purity— 9th August 2018
Obatala, Sango, Osun, Esu and Oya among other deities were celebrated through a reenactment of the life and times of these deities. Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ido-Ile, a serene community in Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State, recently came alive with traditional festivals in honour of some deities in Yoruba cosmology. It used to be…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja sex workers: Why we prefer married men— 8th August 2018
One of them, Rose, said she does her “romantic business” with both married and single men. But she prefers married men because they pay well and respect them Charity Nwakaudu Commercial sex business has assumed a different level in Abuja, even though it has been an age long business that had provided fun for the…
Oriental News
Nigeria’s oldest prisoner clocks 100 in Enugu— 8th August 2018
GSAC has appealed to the Federal Government and Governor Rochas Okorocha to use their board of mercy and release Egbunuche Magnus Eze, Enugu Anywhere in the world, 100 years is usually marked with fanfare but not so for Nigeria’s oldest prisoner, Pa Celestine Egbunuche, who clocked 100 last Saturday; August 4, within the confines of…
-
Features
Economic recession killing Nigeria’s advertising industry – Odigbo, AAAN president— 10th August 2018
The Managing Director, DDB Lagos, Mr. Ikechi Odigbo, was elected as the 20th President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN). In this interview, Odigbo unfolds his agenda for the association under his leadership. Excerpts: Inspiration I have served in various capacities in AAAN’s Executive Council under several leaders such as Funmi Onabolu….
Literary Review
The path to career success— 10th August 2018
– Youths: Future, Career and Success, RoyalPriest International Limited, pp. 86 By Simeon Mpamugoh Seminar speaker and songwriter, Evangelist Royal Priest Goziem, is out with a nonfiction, Youths: Future, Career and Success, a book reflecting on the significance of youths to the development of nations. The book, which combines reportage, memoirs and analyses to interrogate…
-
Lifeline
Dissecting Nigeria’s leadership challenge— 10th August 2018
• At Ray Ekpu’s 70th birthday colloquium, experts analyse and dissect nation’s unending political crises Tope Adeboboye and Ismail Omipidan Since its independence in 1960, Nigeria has been bedevilled by a ceaseless run of seemingly intractable challenges. Over the years, sundry factors have been brandished by different experts as reasons for the country’s stunted socio-economic…
Education Review
Rector, experts harp on students’ skills acquisition— 7th August 2018
Speaking at the event, YABATECH Rector, Mr. Femi Omokungbe stressed that the impact of climate change has created much damage globally Jet Stanley Madu Five new courses were recently introduced by Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to boost students’ skills acquisition. This was revealed at a ceremony in the college to mark this year’s United…
-
TSWeekend
Why I disappeared from the music scene – Faze— 10th August 2018
Faze blew up the music industry with hit songs like Cold Sweat, Kolomental, Faze Alone, Originality, Kpo Kpo Di Kpo… to mention but a few. Ayo Alonge One of the members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, Chibuzor Oji popularly known as Faze, is back on the beat. This is coming after taking a long break…
Opinion
2019: Okotie’s charter for an interim government— 10th August 2018
George Okolo The elections since the return to civil rule in 1999 have produced four presidents, three from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and one, the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, from the All Progressives Congress (APC). These leaders represent the two dominant alternative policy options and ideologies that govern our polity. Yet, none of these…
Columnists
-
Saraki as Buhari’s Achilles’ heel— 10th August 2018
Like Achilles’ heel, Senate President Saraki may have become the weak point of a strong coalition of political forces that brought Buhari to power in 2015 Majeed Dahiru Achilles, a mythical Greek figure and a man of many battles most famous for his heroic exploits in the Trojan wars, as written in Homer’s Iliad, was…
-
Why you can’t succeed as an island— 10th August 2018
If you decide to do it alone, it may work for a while, but nature will take its toll at some point. We all need the contributions of others to succeed Ladi Ayodeji The famous English poet John Donne wrote: “No man is an island, entirely of itself; every man is a piece of the…
-
Debauchery ravaging Nigerian politics— 10th August 2018
Invasion of National Assembly on the orders of the director-general of the SSS was just a by-product of the debauchery currently ravaging Nigerian politics. Duro Onabule Nigeria politics is getting dirtier by the day, and instead of getting worried or even disgusted, everybody seems to be glorifying a deplorable situation. Politicians, the media, lawyers and,…
-
Desecration of the altar of lawmaking— 10th August 2018
da Onuoha Ukeh For the first time in more than three years in the saddle, the Federal Government on Tuesday bared its fangs, in a move to instill discipline in the system. It wielded the big stick against the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, who was summarily dismissed for an…
-
Why Boko Haram persist (2)— 9th August 2018
A closer appraisal of the DSS operations with Boko Haram has been very deplorable and speaks volume of those at the helm of affairs of the organization. Ben Okezie In the early part of 2001, which was the formative year of the sect popularly known as Boko Haram, it was no secret that all the…
-
The looming betrayal— 9th August 2018
Those who hold the broom today, as a defence and fortress, may find that they do not hold a monopoly to betrayal. Their defence may become their nemesis. Alvan Ewuzie Many years ago I went to Airport Hotel in Lagos to conduct an interview with a current member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who…
-
Nigeria: A fractured nation (3)— 9th August 2018
Newton Jibunoh About five years ago, I was invited by Nnamdi Azikiwe University to deliver the eighth annual lecture with the theme “Environmental Management and Conservation,” but was asked by the university to pick my related topic and so I decided on “Land Is Life.” The lecture was subsequently published and when my son read the…
-
Senate presidency and what numbers may say— 9th August 2018
Jimanze Ego-Alowes If lawyers do not ruin a civilisation, then the gods have saved it. The truth of this ancient lore is so graphically Nigerian. Give or take, no other professionals have brought so much blight and catastrophe upon the Nigerian nation than, 1. Soldiers/coup-purchased generals, 2. Economists and 3. Lawyers. It just so happened…
-
Osinbajo to the rescue— 9th August 2018
Osinbajo has taken the first crucial step that will establish him firmly in the eyes and psyche of Nigerians as someone who is truly playing the role of the President in the absence of the boss. Amanze Obi We can safely say that the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is now properly weaned. He has…
-
Lash out at someone, not lash— 8th August 2018
Ebere Wabara “Mugabe breaks silence, lashes Mnangagwa on eve of presidential poll” (International News, July 31) This way: lash out at. READ ALSO: China’s Xi congratulates Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa on election as Zimbabwe president I received two meaningful calls and a mail with regard to last week’s entry, which declared that there was no such word as…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply