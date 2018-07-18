Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, has described as laughable and mischievous reports in social media, especially the Facebook, that he has covertly dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said although he has a cordial relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari, he has no intention, whatsoever, to join the APC, neither has the president asked him to join the ruling party.

READ ALSO: Defection: We’re waiting for Saraki’s directive – Kwara APC Chair

Umahi made the clarification at the Exco Chambers, Government House, Abakaliki, before the commencement of the Executive Council meeting. He said giving the enormous privileges the PDP had offered him, his loyalty to the party is solid.

“They said I’ve decamped to the APC; that is laughable. The question is, why is it that people are so much interested in my politics. The clarification is that my relationship with Mr. President is because he is my boss, and the relationship is personal.

“Mr. President or any APC person has never asked me to come over to the APC; and they will never ask me. There is no reason to leave my party, the PDP of which I was the party chairman, deputy governor and now governor.

“I’ve always insisted on character; people who jumped from one party to the other should examine their characters, unless there was any problem within their party.

“As at today, tomorrow and till Christ comes, there will be no crisis in PDP. So, there is no reason for me to leave PDP. Even if there is crisis in the PDP, and there is a need for me to leave PDP, I can never leave PDP for the kind of APC in Ebonyi State.

“With the kind of leaders; not all of them, but most of them, in Ebonyi State; leaders who have failed the state woefully, I can never be on the same political platform with them.

“I’m focused on doing my job, which is governance. I’m not yet into politics or election.

“The fever that has gripped me from day one when I was sworn-in, is the fever of delivering on the dividends of democracy and the plight of our people.

“So, they should leave me alone with their dirty party politics. I am focused. I have benefited by the privileges the platform of the PDP afforded me to be a party chairman, deputy governor and governor,” he said.