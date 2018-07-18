– The Sun News
Latest
18th July 2018 - It’s laughable to say I’ve defected to APC – Umahi
18th July 2018 - Tax arrears: Blockage of NNDC office embarrassing, unnecessary – MD
18th July 2018 - Operation light up Bayelsa: Dickson approves fund for repair of Angiama Sub-station
18th July 2018 - Sexual abuse: Speak out, be protected, Rivers deputy gov advises girls
18th July 2018 - We won’t mortgage devt, law, order for political patronage – Obaseki
18th July 2018 - Focus on rural areas, FG directs investors
18th July 2018 - Amnesty Office explains delay in payment of students’ allowances
18th July 2018 - Senate confirms new PSC commissioners
18th July 2018 - Don’t push me over defection – Saraki
18th July 2018 - Recovered loot: AGF, CBN, EFCC, others shun Reps probe panel
Home / National / It’s laughable to say I’ve defected to APC – Umahi
DAVID UMAHI

It’s laughable to say I’ve defected to APC – Umahi

— 18th July 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, has described as laughable and mischievous reports in social media, especially the Facebook, that he has covertly dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said although he has a cordial relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari, he has no intention, whatsoever, to join the APC, neither has the president asked him to join the ruling party.

READ ALSO: Defection: We’re waiting for Saraki’s directive – Kwara APC Chair

Umahi made the clarification at the Exco Chambers, Government House, Abakaliki, before the commencement of the Executive Council meeting. He said giving the enormous privileges the PDP had offered him, his loyalty to the party is solid.

“They said I’ve decamped to the APC; that is laughable. The question is, why is it that people are so much interested in my politics. The clarification is that my relationship with Mr. President is because he is my boss, and the relationship is personal.

“Mr. President or any APC person has never asked me to come over to the APC; and they will never ask me. There is no reason to leave my party, the PDP of which I was the party chairman, deputy governor and now governor.

“I’ve always insisted on character; people who jumped from one party to the other should examine their characters, unless there was any problem within their party.

“As at today, tomorrow and till Christ comes, there will be no crisis in PDP. So, there is no reason for me to leave PDP. Even if there is crisis in the PDP, and there is a need for me to leave PDP, I can never leave PDP for the kind of APC in Ebonyi State.

“With the kind of leaders; not all of them, but most of them, in Ebonyi State; leaders who have failed the state woefully, I can never be on the same political platform with them.

“I’m focused on doing my job, which is governance. I’m not yet into politics or election.

“The fever that has gripped me from day one when I was sworn-in, is the fever of delivering on the dividends of democracy and the plight of our people.

“So, they should leave me alone with their dirty party politics. I am focused. I have benefited by the privileges the platform of the PDP afforded me to be a party chairman, deputy governor and governor,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DAVID UMAHI

It’s laughable to say I’ve defected to APC – Umahi

— 18th July 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, has described as laughable and mischievous reports in social media, especially the Facebook, that he has covertly dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). He said although he has a cordial relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari, he has no intention,…

  • NDDC - TAX ARREARS

    Tax arrears: Blockage of NNDC office embarrassing, unnecessary – MD

    — 18th July 2018

    “It is surprising that even though we have begun paying these arrears dating back to 2013, which the current board inherited, we still have to deal with this little impasse.” – Spokesman Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has expressed dismay over the disruption of activities at its headquarters in Port Harcourt, yesterday, by officials of…

  • SERIAKE DICKSON - ANGIAMA SUB STATION

    Operation light up Bayelsa: Dickson approves fund for repair of Angiama Sub-station

    — 18th July 2018

    As part of the ‘Operation light up Bayelsa’, project of the state government, Governor  Seriake Dickson has approved the release of fund to effect the immediate repair and modification of the Angiama Sub-station in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area. READ ALSO: Bayelsa to sign GMoU with Shell on Gbarain/Ubie gas plant This is in fulfilment of the…

  • PROTECTED - SPEAK OUT - SEXUAL ABUSE

    Sexual abuse: Speak out, be protected, Rivers deputy gov advises girls

    — 18th July 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has advised girls and women facing any form of abuse, especially sexual abuse, to speak out in order to be protected. The deputy governor said this yesterday, following the successful rescue of an 18-year-old girl from the hands of her guardian, Chief Promise…

  • OBASEKI - We won’t mortgage devt, law, order for POLITICAL PATRONAGE

    We won’t mortgage devt, law, order for political patronage – Obaseki

    — 18th July 2018

    Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has reiterated that his administration will not mortgage law, order and the development of the state for political patronage. The governor also mourned the electrocution of a Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 student of Eyaen Secondary School as well as a girl-child who died due to flooding at the Five-Junction…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share