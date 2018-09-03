Late Justice Umezulike goes home, Sept. 28

Raphael Ede, Enugu

The remains of the former Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Innocent Azubuike Umezulike, would be committed to the mother earth, on Friday, September 28, 2018, at his country home, Mgbidi in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The retired late CJ died at a London hospital on June 26, 2018.

According to his burial arrangement as announced by his son, Victor Umezulike, the late Hon. Justice, Prof. Umezulike, pre-burial ceremonies would commence Monday, September 24, 2018 with a Tribute Night that would take place at Enugu Sports Club by 5:00p.m.

Subsequently, Service of Songs will take place at Justice Umezulike Auditorium, Enugu State High Court Complex, Independence Layout by 5pm on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

The Service of Songs will be followed on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 by a Commendation Service at the Cathedral Church of Good Shepherd, Independence Layout, by 9:00a.m.

On Thursday, September 27, 2018, there will be a Valedictory Court Session by 9 am at the Justice Umezulike Auditorium, while interment would eventually take place at his Mgbidi country home after a burial service at the Community Primary School, Ajani-Agu, Mgbidi, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The events are expected to draw, “creme de creme” of the society to pay last respects to a man of honour, a towering giant in the legal profession.