The physically challenged students of the Lagos State University (LASU)have appealed to the state government to give persons living with disability full scholarship at the tertiary level of education.

Their representative, Miss Dorcas Yunana, made the appeal on behalf of others on the sidelines of the University’s second distinguished lecture series late on Tuesday.

The title of the lecture was: “Life Skills Education and Entrepreneurship Learning in the 21st Century.’’

Yunana is a 100-level student in the Department of Political Science at LASU.

She said that the state government should be willing to grant full scholarships to persons living with disabilities and studying in any higher institutions of learning.

“I on behalf of my colleagues,commend the state government for its policies in favour of people living with disabilities such as disability-friendly infrastructure and the provision of educational tools.

“We are grateful. I, however, wish to say that more can still be done for us by the state government.

“It can give full scholarship covering all expenses to any person living with disability who is able to gain admission into the tertiary institutions.

“Also, more needs to be done in the area of provision of educational tools for us,’’ she said.

Yunana said that the life of the physically challenged, particularly the visually impaired, was not an easy one and became more difficult when the environment was hostile to them.

According to her, stigmatisation is one of their major problems.

She listed others to include lack of recognition that persons living with disability deserved special facilities and attention.

Yunana, however, said that the experience of the physically challenged at LASU was different.

She commended the university management, staff and students for doing everything within their powers to make life easy for her colleagues.

She also lauded the management for providing them with free hostel accommodation, study aids and more, importantly, integrating them into the university activities.

She also thanked the staff, students and other members of the university community for always lending helping hands to them as well as always being there for them.

Yunana said that the appreciation was necessary because it was only the person who was wearing the shoes that would know how he or she was feeling.