LASU’s Dean, Faculty of Science, Omikorede dies

The Dean, Faculty of Science of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojoo, Prof. Oluwole Omikorede is dead.

A statement issued by Ademoola Adekoya, acting head, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, LASU, revealed that the professor of science died on Wednesday at the Igando General Hospital after a sudden illness.

”Prof Omikorede was his vibrant and lively self all through the day, attending to his official assignments and being involved in various meetings in the University up until yesterday evening, before his sudden death,” Adekoya stated.

The university management described the news of his death as “very shocking” and “a monumental loss to the University community.”

”May God grant the departed eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

”Burial details will be announced later, the statement added. (PMnews)