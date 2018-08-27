– The Sun News
NAN

The senate of the Lagos State University (LASU) on Monday re-elected the institution’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Prof. Olumuyiwa Noah, following the expiration of his tenure on Aug. 24.

The university’s Spokesman, Mr Adekoya Martins, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that Noah polled 104 votes to beat Prof. Danoye Oguntola-Laguda who polled seven votes.

Martins said that a total of 113 votes were cast by the members of the senate but two were void.



“The election was peaceful and successful,“ Martins said.

According to him, Noah will serve as LASU’s DVC (Academics) for another two years.

NAN reports that Noah is of the Department of Educational Foundation and Counseling Psychology, while Oguntola-Laguda is of the Department of Religion and Peace Studies.

