LASU sacks ASUU boss, 15 others

By Gabriel Dike

The Governing Council, Lagos State University (LASU) has sacked 20 workers including the chairman and vice chairman of the Academic Staff union of Universities (ASUU) for alleged misconduct.

The decision to sack the affected staff, according to LASU official bulletin released Friday was taken by the Prof Adebayo Ninolowo-led governing council that met on Thursday, September 7, to ratify the recommendations of the joint council/senate committee.

The Council also demoted two workers, one an academic staff and another non-teaching staff for alleged misconduct.

The two main casualties of the decision are the ASUU-LASU chairman, Dr. Isaac Oyewunmi, a Senior Lecturer, Department of Human Kinetics, Sports and Health Education and vice chairman of the union, Dr. Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu, Senior Lecturer acting Head, Department of History and International Studies.

The special LASU bulletin reads: ‘’The Lagos State University Governing Council at its meeting of Thursday September 7, 2017, dismissed 15 academic staff and two non-academic staff. The council also demoted one academic staff and one non-academic staff.’’