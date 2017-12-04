LASU removes Provost of LASUCOM

Placed on 3 months interdiction

By Gabriel Dike

The Lagos State University (LASU) management has approved the immediate placement on interdiction of the Provost, Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Prof. Babatunde Solagberu with effect from Thursday,November 30.

Prof. Solagberu`s interdiction is not unconnected with alleged several infractions against the rules and regulations of the University, bordering on financial improprieties and administrative misadventures.

Registrar of LASU, Mr. Lewis Akinwunmi signed the two-page letter and copied the Vice Chancellor, Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun.

His interdiction is for three months in the first instance, and he will be placed on half monthly salary during the period pending the determination of the allegation against him by the Joint Council and Senate Disciplinary Committee (Academic).

Details of the allegations have been served him in a memo dated Thursday 30th November, 2017 with reference number LASU\REG\INT.DIS\45.

According to the memo, Prof. Solagberu, has until the allegations against him are investigated and determined, ceased to be the Provost of LASUCOM.

The letter stated that Prof Solagberu is forbidden to carry-out any official duties, either as Provost or member of staff of the College of Medicine during the period of his interdiction in accordance with chapter 3 (discipline), section 3.9.7 (e) of the Conditions of Service guiding the Senior Staff (September, 2017).

He is also forbidden from visiting the University premises except with the express permission of the Registrar.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Provost, Prof. Anthonia Okeoghene Ogbera, Department of Medicine, has been appointed the acting Provost with effect from Thursday, 30th November, 2017.

She is to discharge the full responsibilities of the Provost, College of Medicine in accordance to the Conditions of Service Guiding Senior Staff, Lagos State University (September 2017).