Home / Cover / National / LASU removes LASUCOM provost

LASU removes LASUCOM provost

— 5th December 2017

By Gabriel Dike

Management of the Lagos State University (LASU) has approved the immediate placement on interdiction, of the Provost, Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Prof. Babatunde Solagberu, with effect from Thursday, November 30, 2017.

Prof. Solagberu’s interdiction is not unconnected with alleged several infractions against the rules and regulations of the university, bordering on financial improprieties and administrative misadventures.

LASU Registrar, Mr. Lewis Akinwunmi, signed the two-page letter and copied the Vice Chancellor, Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun.   

Solagberu’s interdiction is for three months, in the first instance, and he will be placed on half salary during the period, pending the determination of the allegation against him, by the Joint Council and Senate Disciplinary Committee (Academic).

 Details of the allegations have been served him in the memo, with reference number LASU\REG\INT.DIS\45.

According to the memo, Prof. Solagberu, until the allegations against him are investigated and determined, is no longer LASUCOM provost.

The letter  stated that Prof Solagberu is forbidden to carry-out any official duties, either as Provost or member of staff of the College of Medicine during the period of his interdiction in accordance with chapter 3 (discipline), section 3.9.7 (e) of the Conditions of Service guiding the Senior Staff (September, 2017).

He is also forbidden from visiting the university premises, except with the express permission of the registrar.

Meanwhile, Solagberu’s deputy, Prof. Anthonia Okeoghene Ogbera, of the Department of Medicine, has been appointed acting provost, with effect from November 30, 2017.

She will discharge the full responsibilities of the provost, in accordance with the Conditions of Service Guiding Senior Staff, Lagos State University (September 2017).

