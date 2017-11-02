The Sun News
Home / National / LASU faculty of science dean slumps, dies

LASU faculty of science dean slumps, dies

— 2nd November 2017
  • ASUU condole with family, varsity community

 

By Gabriel Dike

Details of how the Dean, Faculty of Science, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof Oluwole Omikorede died on Wednesday has emerged.

Daily Sun gathered that Prof Omikorede who was on his way home slumped in his official car and was rushed to Igando General Hospital where he died later.

A senior management staff of LASU told Daily Sun that the Late Prof Omikorede closed work on Wednesday and went to staff Club to relax with colleagues stating ‘’afterward he headed home but along the road, he had an attack, slumped and was rushed to the hospital.’’

According to the management staff, Prof Omikorede, a foundation staff of LASU and Anglican by faith, shared pleasantry with his staff in the office while leaving for the staff club and also while relaxing with colleagues at the club.

The university management in a statement signed by the acting Coordinator, Centre for Information Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ademola Adekoya, said Prof Omikorede died at the Igando General Hospital late evening of Wednesday, November 1st, 2017 after a sudden illness.

Said he: ‘’Prof Omikorede was his vibrant and lively self all through the day, attending to his official assignments and being involved in various meetings in the University up until yesterday evening, before his sudden death.

‘’The university management described the news of his death as “very shocking” and “a monumental loss to the university community. May God grant the departed eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bare the irreparable loss. Burials details will be announced later.’’

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) LASU chapter in a condolence statement signed by the Secretary, Dr. Tony Dansu said it received with shock early Wednesday morning, sad news of the death of Prof Omikorede.

‘’This is a very sad news for us as a union, and we share in the grief of his family and the Faculty of Science, where he was Dean until his passage. We equally condole with the entire university community over this development. Further details will be made available as they unfold. May his soul rest in peace’’, ASUU-LASU noted.

Dansu told Daily Sun that it is because of sudden death of members, the union took on management few years ago to demand regular annual leave for academic staff noting ‘’we partially won. We will take up the issue again with the Governing Council to revisit it.’’

In the last three years, LASU lost some academic and non academic through sudden (slump) death of particular note was Prof Ademola Onifade, Faculty of Education, Dr. Sadiku, Department of Educational Foundation and of recent Dean, Management Science, Prof Ade Oyedijo, who slumped in his car.

