LASU don slumps, dies

By Gabriel Dike

Details of how Dean of the Faculty of Science, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof Oluwole Omikorede, died on Wednesday has emerged.

Prof Omikorede was on his way home when heslumped in his car and was subsequently rushed to Igando General Hospital where he died later.

A senior LASU management staff, who declined to be named, said Prof Omikorede closed from work on Wednesday and went to the staff club to relax with colleagues, and “afterwards he headed home but, along the road, he had an attack, slumped and was rushed to the hospital.’’

According to the management staff, Prof Omikorede, a foundation staff of LASU and Anglican by faith, shared pleasantries with his staff in the office before he left for the staff club where he relaxed with colleagues.

The university management, in a statement signed by the acting Coordinator, Centre for Information Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ademola Adekoya, confirmed Prof Omikorede died at the Igando General Hospital on Wednesday eveing, after a sudden illness.

Adekoya said: “Prof Omikorede was his vibrant and lively self all through the day, attended to his official assignments and was involved in various meetings in the yniversity up until Wednesday evening, before his sudden death.”

Management of the institution described the news of his death as “very shocking” and “a monumental loss to the university community. May God grant the departed eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bare the irreparable loss. Burials details will be announced later.’’

LASU chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), in a condolence message signed by the Secretary, Dr. Tony Dansu said it received Prof Omikorede’s death with shock.

“This is very sad news for us, as a union, and we share in the grief of his family and the Faculty of Science, where he was dean, until his passage. We equally condole with the entire university community over this development.

“Further details will be made available as they unfold. May his soul rest in peace,” the union said.

Dansu told Daily Sun that it was because of sudden death of members, the union took on management few years ago, to demand regular annual leave for academic staff.

“We partially won. We will take up the issue again with the Governing Council, to revisit it,” Dansu disclosed.

In the last three years, LASU has lost some academic and non-academic staff through sudden deaths.

Those who died recently were Prof Ademola Onifade, in the Faculty of Education, Dr. Sadiku, in the Department of Educational Foundation and of recent, Dean of Management Science, Prof Ade Oyedijo, who slumped and died in his car.