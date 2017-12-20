The Sun News
Latest
20th December 2017 - LASU crisis: ASUU demands independent panel of inquiry
20th December 2017 - Literacy: UNICEF targets 50,000 pupils in Zamfara, Katsina
20th December 2017 - 2019: Be battle ready to ensure smooth polls, IGP charges CPs
20th December 2017 - UPDATE: Nigerian Legion to provide security in Lagos schools – Ambode
20th December 2017 - Kwara Assembly dares Gov. Ahmed, suspends consideration of 2018 budget
20th December 2017 - Lagos closes section of Festac Link Bridge
20th December 2017 - Ganduje overrules deputy, orders reinstatement of sacked Ward chair
20th December 2017 - Uproar in Senate over arrest of Innoson Motors’ chair
20th December 2017 - Sri Lanka bans begging in capital from Jan. 1
20th December 2017 - Thousands of applicants write teaching aptitude test in Kaduna
Home / National / LASU crisis: ASUU demands independent panel of inquiry

LASU crisis: ASUU demands independent panel of inquiry

— 20th December 2017

…Urges Gov. Bello to reverse sacking of 150 Kogi varsity lecturers

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Lagos Zone, has called for an independent panel of inquiry to look into the lingering crisis in the Lagos State University (LASU) before the crisis grinds the academic activities in the university to total halt.

Also, the ASUU has urged Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to call to order, some of his functionaries, who the Union alleged, were allegedly working in tandem with the Vice Chancellor of LASU and some members of Governing Council, to fuel the crisis in the institution.

The ASUU equally called on Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to reverse the sacking of over 150 academic staff of the Kogi State University over alleged lawful strike to press for the demand of backlogs of many months salary owed them.

Coordinator, Lagos Zone of ASUU, Prof. Olusiji Sowande, made these calls, on Wednesday, at a press conference held at the ASUU Secretariat, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

Sowande, who read from a text entitled: ‘Impunity and Crude Political Onslaught on our Union in Lagos and Kogi State Universities’, said the press briefing was at the instance of the national body of ASUU, aimed to expose alleged victimisation and intimidation of ASUU members in the two state universities.

Flanked by other ASUU coordinators from the zone, Prof. Sowande also alleged that the unjust dismissal of the chairperson and the vice chairperson of ASUU-LASU branch as well as the continuous intimidation of other union members by the management of the university, was a deliberate move to decimate the Union.

He further stated that other committed members of the branch had been penciled down for outright dismissal on various trump up and spurious allegations by the university administration, while the purported dismissed members of the union were daily being hounded by the police on the directives of the LASU VC, Prof. Lanre Fagbohun.

Sowande, who said the university’s ASUU’s problem with the VC began when it demanded for constitution of a functional Budget Monitoring Committee (BMC), evidence of proper utilization of N1.3b NEEDS Assessment Revitalization fund released to the university in 2013 among other issues, urged Governor Ambode and member of the public, to prevail on authorities of LASU to put a stop to what he termed “a high level of impunity and lawlessness”.

Speaking on the impasse in Kogi State University, the ASUU coordinator said the action of Governor Bello was an abuse of power and orchestrated plan to destroy the university education system in the state.

He, however, bemoaned a situation where the governor, who is a Visitor to the university, after sacking the union staff, recruited untrained academics, NYSC members and NCE holders as their replacements.

Sowande continued, “The wide condemnation from different quarters following the proscription of ASUU-KSU activities is enough evidence that Nigerians know their rights. We therefore demand the reversal of this dastardly act and the immediate recall of the unjustly sacked academics in KSU. Our union will use all possible lawful and political means to fight the injustice and lawlessness in KSU”.

“ASUU, Lagos Zone joins the Education Right Campaign (ERC) in calling for an independent panel of inquiry on the unfolding crisis in LASU with a view to resolving it before the crisis becomes a monster that will be difficult to curtail. We call on the Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode to call some of his functionaries to order as there are evidences that they are working in tandem with the VC of LASU and some members of the governing council to fuel the crisis in LASU,” Sowande submitted.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LASU crisis: ASUU demands independent panel of inquiry

— 20th December 2017

…Urges Gov. Bello to reverse sacking of 150 Kogi varsity lecturers From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Lagos Zone, has called for an independent panel of inquiry to look into the lingering crisis in the Lagos State University (LASU) before the crisis grinds the academic activities in the university to…

  • Literacy: UNICEF targets 50,000 pupils in Zamfara, Katsina

    — 20th December 2017

    From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) is targeting no fewer than 50,000 pupils in Katsina and Zamfara states, with the aim of improving their reading literacy under its Reading and Numeracy Activity (RANA) programme. According to Dr. Mikail Ibrahim, Literacy Coordinator of the programme, said its design was to cover…

  • 2019: Be battle ready to ensure smooth polls, IGP charges CPs

    — 20th December 2017

    …Stay away from greedy politicians – Police boss tells commissioners ….Why we’ve not vacated Peace Corps premises – IGP From: Molly Kilete, Abuja Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has charged police officers across the country, especially commissioners of Police, to be battle ready to ensure a smooth, crisis-free and credible elections in 2019,…

  • UPDATE: Nigerian Legion to provide security in Lagos schools – Ambode

    — 20th December 2017

    …Launches 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem …Donates N25m, bags of rice to families of fallen heroes Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Wednesday, directed legionnaires to take charge of security in public schools in the State so as to forestall all forms of crime in schools. Governor Ambode, who spoke while launching the 2018…

  • Kwara Assembly dares Gov. Ahmed, suspends consideration of 2018 budget

    — 20th December 2017

    From: LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin The Kwara State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, suspended further consideration of the state’s 2018 Appropriation Bill, following alleged non-implementation of its resolutions on reversal of hike in tuition fees of the state-owned Polytechnic. To this end, it has summoned the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Gold, the Commissioner…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share