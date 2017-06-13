The Sun News
13th June 2017 - LASU and GLO partner to offer staff telecoms services
13th June 2017 - Emeka Offor Foundation donates over 1,000 books to FCE, Obudu
13th June 2017 - Mixing fun with pain
13th June 2017 - Combining football watching with studies
13th June 2017 - Aregbesola’s commissioner ‘battles’ Adeleke’s brother in senatorial race
13th June 2017 - Self determination inevitable –Nwodo
13th June 2017 - Why I started air ambulance – Orekunrin, MD, Flying Doctors
13th June 2017 - SPORTS FEDERATIONS’ ELECTION: Dalung tasks electoral, appeals committees
13th June 2017 - Forgive Akpeyi, Agu begs Nigerians, as Iheanacho apologises to Rohr
13th June 2017 - Confederations Cup: FIFA dismisses concerns over Cameroon
LASU and GLO partner to offer staff telecoms services

LASU and GLO partner to offer staff telecoms services

— 13th June 2017

In an effort to ease the process of communication, the management of the Lagos State University, (LASU), Ojo, Lagos, in partnership with communication giant, Globacom Limited, has concluded plans to roll out a comprehensive package of telecommunications products/services, as well as, products that are flexible and pocket-friendly for members of its staff.

The university management at its meeting recently noted that the comprehensive package proposal of Close User Group (CUG) Service would allow members of staff/subscribers to make unlimited calls and have access to unlimited data service to contacts within the group for free, irrespective of their physical location.

The management listed the basic features of the options available for members/subscribers to include: unlimited voice call and text messages within the group; 1GB data, 20k/sec on net and 30k/sec off at N1,000 monthly rental per line. That’s for Option A. For Option B, the offers include free calls and text messaging within the group; 50MB activation data on every line; flat tariff plan for CUG at 20k/sec on net and 30k/sec off net to all networks, all at N500 monthly rental per line.

The statement noted that the registration form and other details will be out, soon. It added that members of staff can have more than one line for spouses and children.

