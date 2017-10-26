The Sun News
Latest
26th October 2017 - APC chieftain to southern govs: Devolution of power, least of our problems
26th October 2017 - U.S National Archives to release classified JFK assassination files
26th October 2017 - Muhammad takes over from Oyebade as GOC 1 Div
26th October 2017 - LASTMA vows to clampdown on motorists plying one-way along Airport Road
26th October 2017 - Kenya: Protesters shot dead in repeat presidential vote chaos
26th October 2017 - Kaduna govt. to recruit 25,000 teachers
26th October 2017 - Maina’s return: We did our best – Magu
26th October 2017 - 2019: Group begs APC, PDP, others to pick guber candidates from Ogun West
26th October 2017 - 2019: Northern youths back Fayose’s presidential bid
26th October 2017 - Guards Brigade drills female soldiers on combat survival, endurance skills, others
Home / National / LASTMA vows to clampdown on motorists plying one-way along Airport Road

LASTMA vows to clampdown on motorists plying one-way along Airport Road

— 26th October 2017

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), on Thursday, warned stakeholders in the aviation sector and members of the public to henceforth desist from flouting the State Traffic Law with regard to plying one way on Airport Road, failure of which appropriate provisions of the law would apply.

Speaking during a joint enforcement carried out in the axis by LASTMA and the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos Police Command, General Manager of the Agency, Mr Olawale Musa, said the State Government had been inundated with several reports of motorists driving against traffic in the corridor, and that it would not allow such illegality to continue.

While addressing the aviation stakeholders, which included members of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport chapters of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents and National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders, the LASTMA GM said it had been observed that operators in the axis and members of the public were flouting the State Traffic Law with attendant dangers on other road users, as well as lives and property.

He said the development was also hindering the ongoing massive expansion and reconstruction of the Airport Road being undertaken by the State Government.

The LASTMA boss said: “As people are aware, there is ongoing expansion of the Airport Road and we have deployed our men strategically along the axis to ease traffic. Along the line, we saw that we are having this challenge of people passing one way from the Hajj Camp end and every time our men challenge them, they tell us Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) gave them the authority to pass one way. They even challenge us that this is a federal road and that state law does not apply.

“We believe that should not happen and we went there to see what is happening and we actually saw people plying one way but we are very sure that FAAN cannot tell anybody to flout the laws of the land.

We have held discussions with them and we understand their challenge, which is basically the need for a U-turn while the new construction work is ongoing.

“We will try and help them to solve the problem but we will not allow anybody to pass one way in the axis. The dangers in doing so are of greater proportion and the State Government cannot allow people to break the law with impunity,” Musa said.

He added that another meeting had been scheduled between LASTMA, the contractor handling the Airport Road and the aviation stakeholders to resolve the issue raised by the operators, but insisted that the agency would not allow anybody to pass one way in the axis.

Also speaking, RRS Commander, ACP Olatunji Disu said the police would work with LASTMA to ensure sanity and compliance with the relevant traffic laws in the axis and all parts of the State.

“We will not close our eyes to people flouting the laws of the land. I have the instruction of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohimi Edgal to assist LASTMA to ensure that we stop this and that is exactly what we have done today,” Disu said.

The operation was led by the Chief Executive Officer of LASTMA, Mr Chris Olakpe, a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police.

Post Views: 17
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC chieftain to southern govs: Devolution of power, least of our problems

— 26th October 2017

From: Zika Bobby An All Progressives Congress, (APC) chieftain in Enugu State, Prince Mathew Agu, has expressed disappointment on the resolution of the Southern Governors Forum that met, in Lagos, on Monday. Agu said rather than come out with solution to youths unemployment, increase in crime and other compelling national issues, the governors chose to…

  • Muhammad takes over from Oyebade as GOC 1 Div

    — 26th October 2017

    Maj.- Gen. Muhammad Muhammad, on Thursday, assumed duty as General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, in Kaduna. Gen. Muhammad took over from Maj.-Gen. Adeniyi Oyebade, who was redeployed as Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA). Before his current appointment, Gen. Muhammad was the Chief of Army Standards and Evaluation at the Army headquarters. In a…

  • LASTMA vows to clampdown on motorists plying one-way along Airport Road

    — 26th October 2017

    The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), on Thursday, warned stakeholders in the aviation sector and members of the public to henceforth desist from flouting the State Traffic Law with regard to plying one way on Airport Road, failure of which appropriate provisions of the law would apply. Speaking during a joint enforcement carried out…

  • Kenya: Protesters shot dead in repeat presidential vote chaos

    — 26th October 2017

    At least one person has died and five others admitted to various hospitals in opposition strongholds of Kisumu and Migori in western Kenya following clashes between rioters and police on polling day. Four of seven victims admitted at Kisumu’s referral hospital have gunshot wounds. The victims claim they were dragged out of their houses and…

  • Kaduna govt. to recruit 25,000 teachers

    — 26th October 2017

    The Kaduna State Government is planning to recruit about 25,000 primary school teachers into the state service. The recruitment is part of the state government’s effort to equip all schools with competent and qualified teachers in an effort to provide quality education and learning to pupils across the state. The new teachers are required following…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share