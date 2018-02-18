The Sun News
Home / National / Lassa fever: Three deaths recorded in Delta

Lassa fever: Three deaths recorded in Delta

— 18th February 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three persons afflicted with the dreaded Lassa fever disease have been confirmed dead in Delta State.

Seven cases of the disease have been confirmed in the state since its re-emergence last month. The disease first occurred in the state in 2016 claiming the life of a medical doctor among others.

Following its resurgence, 24 other persons have been placed under surveillance, while active case search and contact tracing is on going, according to the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye.

Dr. Ononye in a statement from the Ministry of Health, said two of the deceased victims were from neighbouring Anambra State while the other one was a native of the state.

The statement added that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Abuja has been contacted, and is presently collaborating with the state in this regard.

Dr. Ononye however urged residents not to panic, saying that the Ministry of Health through its Rapid Response Team is on top of the situation and has been coordinating the state’s response to contain the spread of the disease.

He said ministry’s ambulance has been deployed to convey patients to Irrua Specialist Hospital, Edo State and thereafter disinfect same as part of measures to stem the spread of lassa fever.

Ononye added that some Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) have been procured and distributed to health facilities across the State including the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.

“Also sensitization of health workers in the state to have a high index of suspicion and take preventive measures when managing infectious cases is ongoing and the Ministry in collaboration with the State Primary Health Development Agency is creating awareness through the various mass media so that the general public can refresh their memories on how the disease is transmitted and take preventive measures to forestall its spread,” it added.

 

