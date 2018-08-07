Lassa fever outbreak claims one in Enugu

Magnus Eze and Raphael Ede, Enugu

Lassa Fever disease has claimed one life in Enugu State.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Fintan Ekochin, confirmed the incident, on Monday. He said the incident, which the source could not be immediately ascertained, was the only me.

“We had a case of Lassa fever, unfortunately, he died. It’s a confirmed case. As we speak, no other case has been confirmed or suspected. So, we pray it ends as it has already happened. However, there is no cause for alarm.

“When we any case, we do the needful regarding those of high risk medium and low risk. So, a certain number of cases identified are on drugs. The search continues because we have to equally go outside the hospital and look for the places, the family source and food for the patient.”

Following the resurgence of the disease earlier in the year in parts of South East, especially, neighbouring Ebonyi, the Enugu State Government had, in January, embarked on sensitisation campaign in parts of the state.

Ekochin said though the disease was not prevalent amongst the population, there was concern about those who travelled to and from Ebonyi.