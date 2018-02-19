The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Lassa fever kills 3 in Delta

Lassa fever kills 3 in Delta

— 19th February 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

THREE persons afflicted with Lassa fever have been confirmed dead in Delta State.

Seven cases of the disease have been confirmed in the state since its re-emergence last month. The disease, which first occurred in 2016, killed a medical doctor.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, said following its resurgence, 24 other persons have been placed under surveillance, while active case search and contact tracing are ongoing.

Ononye, in a statement, said two of the deceased victims were from neighbouring Anambra State while the other was a native of the state.

Ononye added that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, in Abuja, has been contacted, and is presently collaborating with the state.

He urged residents not to panic, saying the Ministry of Health through its Rapid Response Team is on top of the situation and has been coordinating the state’s response to contain the spread of the disease.

He said ministry’s ambulance has been deployed to convey patients to Irrua Specialist Hospital, Edo State and thereafter disinfect same as part of measures to stem the spread of Lassa fever.

“Some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) have been procured and distributed to health facilities across the state, including the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.

“Also sensitisation of health workers in the state to have a high index of suspicion and take preventive measures when managing infectious cases is ongoing and the ministry in collaboration with the state Primary Health Development Agency is creating awareness through various mass media so that the public can refresh their memories on how the disease is transmitted and take preventive measures to forestall its spread,” he said.

