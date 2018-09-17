Lassa Fever: Delta confirms death, says no cause for alarm

NAN

The Delta Ministry of Health has confirmed the death of a woman who allegedly manifested symptoms of Lassa fever virus.

Dr (Mrs.) Isioma Okoba, Chairman of the State’s Primary Health Development Agency, made the disclosure at a media briefing on Monday in Asaba.

“The woman, who is now deceased, is from Umolu community in Ndokwa East Local Government Area; she reportedly took ill on Aug. 18, 2018 and was admitted at the Kwale General Hospital.

“Her condition deteriorated and she was transferred to the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, the following day.

“When she was not getting better, we took her samples and sent to the laboratory in Irrua, Edo, for analysis but before the result could come out, she passed away,” Okoba said.

The chairman of the Delta PHDA said when the result of the laboratory analysis finally came out, it was confirmed that the deceased had lassa fever.

“After the death of the woman, we went to Umolu community and also visited the Kwale General Hospital where the deceased was first admitted to do contact tracing with a view to ensuring the disease is not spread.

“We took her family members into observation as well as the medical officers that treated the woman at the Kwale hospital; two of the nurses that had contact with the woman later developed symptoms of the fever.

“So, we took samples from them and sent it for laboratory analysis in Irrua, where we are still expecting the results.

“Meanwhile, the two patients are currently under medical care and they are responding to treatment, pending the outcome of the test,” Okoba said.

The chairman, however, assured the people of the state that the ministry was working to ensure there was no outbreak of the disease and appealed to the residents not to panic.

She said the ministry had mobilised its disease surveillance officers in the 25 local government areas to go round and report any symptoms of the disease, if found, for prompt action.

“There is no need for panic, the state government is onto of the situation.

“We are working round the clock to guard against spread; our surveillance officers in the communities are working too,” she said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye said the state government recently released funds for the construction and furnishing of an Isolated Ward at the FMC, Asaba, to handle isolated cases.

“The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is committed to the protection of the health of the people of the state.

“So, presently we are doing a lot of interventions in checking the spread of diseases in the state.

“Part of the efforts is the ongoing construction and furnishing of a special ward at the premises of the FMC, Asaba, to accommodate isolated cases of deadly diseases so that they do not spread,” Ononye said.